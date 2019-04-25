YORKVILLE — The fate of the controversial Highway KR widening project now rests in the hands of the Racine County Board.
Thursday night, a majority of the county's Public Works, Parks and Facilities and Executive committee members recommended approval of a resolution authorizing land acquisition for the project, despite concerns from residents along the 2.8-mile patch of KR stretching from 400 feet east of Highway H to 1,600 feet east of Old Green Bay Road along the Mount Pleasant/Somers village border.
The resolution passed the Public Works Committee 5-2, with supervisors Fabi Maldonado of Racine and Tom Hincz of Tichigan voting against, and the Executive Committee 6-2, with supervisors Melissa Kaprelian-Becker of Racine and Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant voting against. Executive Committee members Q.A. Shakoor II of Racine and Scott Maier of Yorkville were absent.
Now the resolution, which allows methods including eminent domain to acquire the necessary property from affected Mount Pleasant residents, will go to the County Board for a first reading on May 7 and a second reading May 14. The Kenosha County Board passed its own resolution last week.
Project scope
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has allocated $59 million for the project’s design and construction, while Racine and Kenosha counties are responsible for the cost of land acquisitions. If the County Board approves the resolution, the highway would be transformed from a rural road to an urban highway, with four lanes, a 30- to 36-feet raised median, two-way-left-turn lane, widened shoulders and a multi-use path.
Since unveiling the project plans, the DOT has made concessions in the road’s design, including reducing the median to 30 feet from Highway H to 90th Street and adding a turn lane between the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and 56th Avenue in Somers.
The multi-use path, which would have carved out about 24 feet from some residents’ front yards, will also be rerouted to the north of the residential areas and cut east to link up with the Pike River Trail. The new route has not been finalized.
However, the most commonly requested change — to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph — was not made.
Several county supervisors said they were torn on the project because it could have severe ramifications for affected homeowners, but it would also allow quicker transit to Racine and Kenosha and aid the region’s economic growth.
“I am very conflicted on this project, but I am also happy to see some of the recent changes — recent as in this last week — recent changes that have been made to the project,” said County Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine, who voted to pass the resolution to the full board.
County Supervisor Monte Osterman of Racine said he only decided to support the resolution on Thursday after wrestling with the issue for weeks. He said his decision came after he drove Highway 165 in Kenosha County, which goes from two to four lanes with a median and then shrinks back down to two lanes, as KR would.
Other supervisors were fully on board with the resolution.
“I think we have to look at the bigger pictures and look at the common good of what this roadway will bring for the whole county, for development later on,” County Supervisor Janet Bernberg of Wind Point said.
County Supervisor David Cooke of Racine echoed those sentiments.
“You take a look at from Chicago to Milwaukee, the corridor we’re in, Racine is the final frontier,” Cooke said. “There’s nowhere else for people to go. Racine needs to get developed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.