RACINE COUNTY — Highway K beneath Interstate 94 will close for approximately one month starting by 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced. The closure will occur between the northbound on-ramp and West Frontage Road.
As a detour, WisDOT said, travelers can use highways G, 20 and the frontage roads to get around the Highway K crossroad closure.
