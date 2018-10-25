Try 1 month for 99¢
Road construction
 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The intersection of Highway 20 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks, near Uptown, will be completely closed for 24 hours starting early Thursday.

Mark Yehlen, Racine’s public works commissioner, said it’s the final piece of the Department of Transportation’s paving project. The date was set by the railroad and the project contractor, based on train scheduling.

Due to the limited time frame for doing the work, Yehlen said that hopefully it will be completed in 24 hours.

“If they’ve got that window, they’re not going to miss it,” he said.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

