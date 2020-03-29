Highway 11 construction to resume Monday

RACINE — The reconstruction of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), from Highway 31 to Kentucky Street is scheduled to resume on Monday.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, motorists should expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction within the project limits.
The Highway 11 project is divided into two phases; from Highway 31 to Kentucky Street is phase one and phase two will go from Kentucky Street to Kearney Avenue.
The scope of the project includes reconstruction of:
- Existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer laterals.
- Existing street lights will be replaced with new lights.
- Existing signals at Highway 31, Wood Road and Ohio Street/Meachem Road will be replaced with new monotube signals.
- Existing sidewalk will be replaced in a majority of the area and new sidewalk will be added where sidewalk does not exist.
The projected is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
