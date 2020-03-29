Highway 11 construction to resume Monday

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.