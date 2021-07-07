Highway C to be closed for resurfacing

RACINE COUNTY — Highway C, between the East Frontage Road and Highway H in Mount Pleasant, will be closed for resurfacing starting July 12. The project will be completed in two phases.
Phase one of the project will involve a segment of highway from the East Frontage Road to Highway V. Highway C will be closed during this work, to allow the resurfacing to be done more quickly as well as for the safety of highway crews. The detour for phase one will be the Interstate 94 frontage road to Highway 20 to Highway V.
The second phase of the resurfacing will begin in later July and will involve the closure of Highway C from Highway V east to the intersection with Highway H. The detour for phase two will be Highway V to Highway 20 to Highway H.
Motorists may use Highway C to access the homes and businesses within the project area. The county will work to maintain normal school bus service and through traffic at Highway C crossroads. Motorists should budget more travel time to allow for minor delays.
The project will begin with the preparation of the road base. The county will begin this phase of the project by sawing the pavement at the boundaries of the work area. When the sawing is complete, machines will mill the existing asphalt pavement material. The county will maintain the existing road alignment but expect small changes near crossroad intersections.
When milling is complete, the county will place the first layer of asphalt pavement. After, the county will lay the final course of pavement. At this stage, the county will apply fresh pavement markings on the new asphalt surface.
“Resurfacing allows us to extend the life of our roads,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works & Development Services director. “We ask that you be patient during this time and plan accordingly.”