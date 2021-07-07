Highway C to be closed for resurfacing

RACINE COUNTY — Highway C, between the East Frontage Road and Highway H in Mount Pleasant, will be closed for resurfacing starting July 12. The project will be completed in two phases.

Phase one of the project will involve a segment of highway from the East Frontage Road to Highway V. Highway C will be closed during this work, to allow the resurfacing to be done more quickly as well as for the safety of highway crews. The detour for phase one will be the Interstate 94 frontage road to Highway 20 to Highway V.

The second phase of the resurfacing will begin in later July and will involve the closure of Highway C from Highway V east to the intersection with Highway H. The detour for phase two will be Highway V to Highway 20 to Highway H.

Motorists may use Highway C to access the homes and businesses within the project area. The county will work to maintain normal school bus service and through traffic at Highway C crossroads. Motorists should budget more travel time to allow for minor delays.