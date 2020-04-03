Highway 45 construction in Racine and Kenosha counties set to begin April 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is expected to start a construction project along Highway 45 next week, spanning four communities in western Racine and Kenosha counties.

The project will include resurfacing of the roadway and multiple culverts being replaced within the project limits. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone.

The resurfacing project runs between Highway 50 in Kenosha County, and Highway 11 (15th Avenue) in Racine County, WisDOT reported. It will run along Highway 45 (200th Avenue) in the Village of Bristol and Town of Paris in Kenosha County and, in Racine County, along part of the highway known locally as South Colony Avenue in the Village of Yorkville and Main Street in Union Grove.

Work on the temporary signals at Highway 45 and Highway 50 is scheduled to begin the week of April 6.

The project is expected to be completed in late summer, which is subject to change and weather dependent, DOT officials said.

For more information about the project, go to projects.511wi.gov/45kenosha/

