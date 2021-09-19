 Skip to main content
Highway 38 was briefly closed in all directions at Four Mile Road due to crash
CALEDONIA — Highway 38 was closed in both directions at the intersection with Four Mile Road due to a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the road closure began at 1:20 p.m. and lasted approximately one hour. By 2:20, the road had reopened.

The accident is being investigated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. There was no immediate information on possible injuries as a result of the crash.

