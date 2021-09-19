Highway 38 was briefly closed in all directions at Four Mile Road due to crash

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
CALEDONIA — Highway 38 was closed in both directions at the intersection with Four Mile Road due to a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
According to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the road closure began at 1:20 p.m. and lasted approximately one hour. By 2:20, the road had reopened.
The accident is being investigated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. There was no immediate information on possible injuries as a result of the crash.