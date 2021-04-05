Highway 38 construction to begin this week: Here's what to expect from now until October

Construction is expected to begin in full force on Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue) this week Wednesday. That’s a few days later than originally planned, since it was previously scheduled to begin Friday.

Involved in the Highway 38 project, which is located in both Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, are:

Installing new pavement, which will entail the majority of the work

Putting in new curbs and gutters

Replacing traffic signals at Emmertsen and Newman roads

Repairing a culvert at Hoods Creek, immediately east of the Highway K/38 roundabout

When construction begins, it will start with a lane closure between the roundabout at the intersection of Highway K/38 to the west and Highway MM to the west.

Work will then continue in stages, delaying a full shutdown of the road.

But then, around the beginning of August — but possibly sooner or later, depending on weather and the speed of construction — Highway 38 between highways 31 and MM (a 2-mile stretch) will be closed entirely except for local access.