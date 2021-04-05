Highway 38 construction to begin this week: Here's what to expect from now until October

Construction is expected to begin in full force on Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue) this week Wednesday. That’s a few days later than originally planned, since it was previously scheduled to begin Friday.
Involved in the Highway 38 project, which is located in both Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, are:
- Installing new pavement, which will entail the majority of the work
- Putting in new curbs and gutters
- Replacing traffic signals at Emmertsen and Newman roads
- Repairing a culvert at Hoods Creek, immediately east of the Highway K/38 roundabout
When construction begins, it will start with a lane closure between the roundabout at the intersection of Highway K/38 to the west and Highway MM to the west.
Work will then continue in stages, delaying a full shutdown of the road.
But then, around the beginning of August — but possibly sooner or later, depending on weather and the speed of construction — Highway 38 between highways 31 and MM (a 2-mile stretch) will be closed entirely except for local access.
All work is slated to be completed by October, according to the state. A DOT release reminded drivers “that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal ... When driving, your focus should always be on driving.”
In a Facebook post, Sgt. Jim Gardiner of the Caledonia Police Department wrote: “In other words, give ‘em a brake and drive like someone you care about is working there.”
Some of you may have seen the flyer and if you have driven noticed the cones and signs. The roadwork on STH 38 begins...Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
‘Fix the darn roads’
The $3.8 million project was approved by Gov. Tony Evers last month, awarding the contract to Payne & Dolan, the same company that operates the quarry near the intersection of Three Mile Road and Charles Street in Caledonia. The approval came amid a push Evers has been on to bring attention to Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure ahead of finalizing the state’s next biennial budget.
According to a U.S. News report based on federal data, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure is 18th best in the U.S., but the state is ranked 24th in road quality and 28th in bridge quality.
“I always said we were going to fix the darn roads, so that’s what Craig and I spent the day doing,” Evers said in a statement following stops to repair potholes alongside Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “Repairing our roads isn’t just a public safety measure, but having strong roads and robust infrastructure is vital to our Wisconsin economy.
“Our transportation system is critical to ensuring our state bounces back from this pandemic better than before it hit, which is why my Badger Bounceback budget builds on our last budget by bringing the state’s biennial investment in general transportation aids for cities, villages, towns and counties to the highest level ever.”