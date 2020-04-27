Highway 31 earth-moving project spreads dirt, curiosity

MOUNT PLEASANT — Large-scale earthwork along the west side of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) between Highway KR and Braun Road in Mount Pleasant is catching the attention of curious passing motorists these days.
Given the scale of the project, it’s hard to miss.
“It’s a big operation,” noted Tony Beyer, Mount Pleasant’s director of public works and village engineer. “It gets your attention. It’s a big pile of dirt basically, multiple acres, in some cases to a depth of 8-10 feet.”
From the village’s perspective, it’s a pretty simple story to tell.
“The property owner is using it as a fill site, so they’re bringing in fill to fill it,” Beyer said. “It’s not a utility project, it’s not a development going up … It’s just simply something worked out between the (property) owner and the contractor, their agent, to fill the site. They’ve gotten all the permits they need … All they have to do is show is that they’re meeting all their erosion control and the engineering aspects of it to make sure it’s not detrimental to the neighboring properties. And at that point we’re good with it, we don’t need to ask any more questions than that.”
The undeveloped property is owned by Faithbridge Community Church, which operates two Racine County campuses — in Downtown Racine at 212 11th St., and at 10404 Northwestern Ave. in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
Faithbridge was created out of the 2016 merger of Evangelical United Methodist Church, founded in 1844 and is the largest United Methodist Church in Wisconsin, and smaller Franksville United Methodist Church, founded in 1874.
Once eyed for church site
Finding itself landlocked at its Downtown Racine site several years prior to the merger, Faithbridge senior pastor Creighton Kaye said the 45-acre tract on Highway 31 had been purchased by Evangelical United Methodist Church some time in 2012 or 2013 to serve as a site for future expansion.
“We needed space to grow,” Kaye said, noting Evangelical United Methodist Church had paid cash for the site. “We purchased that land with the hopes of developing a church out there.”
While sewer infrastructure had been brought over to the site in anticipation of the congregation eventually moving ahead with development, the plans were shelved following the 2016 merger, the two congregations officially becoming one entity called Faithbridge Community Church in January 2017. Faithbridge averages 800 attendees per month between the two campuses.
Kaye, the congregation’s 20-year lead pastor, said Faithbridge has “no plans” to develop the Mount Pleasant site, calling it “investment land” at this point. Prior to the fill project, he noted Faithbridge had leased the Highway 31 tract for farmland.
Win-win for congregation
Kaye said Faithbridge had been approached by Waukesha-based road construction contractor Zignego Co., Inc. about using its undeveloped land as a fill site for the permanent placement of clean fill from area highway projects, with the fill plans subsequently approved by state regulators and overseen by the congregation’s engineer.
“They (Zignego) approached us,” Kaye said. “They’re having more and more difficulty finding a place to go with that land. It’s clean fill, it’s pure fill — good, safe dirt — It’s kind of a win-win. It gives them a place to put the dirt. It helps us to prepare that land should anybody ever want to build on it … and give us an offer we can’t refuse.”
Kaye said Faithbridge receives a “small fee” from Zignego for “putting the dirt on our land,” calling the arrangement “a pretty good deal” for the congregation.
“They took our topsoil off, they’re putting their fill dirt down, compressing it, filling in all our holes, making it nice and flat, and then they’re going to put all the topsoil back and re-seed it. It’ll be a much more improved piece of land when it’s all said and done. They’re not taking shortcuts, there’s lots of eyes on it to make sure it’s done right.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.