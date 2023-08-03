WATERFORD — Businesses and residents along State Highway 20 could be next to feel access to their property restricted by road construction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced plans for repaving and other improvements along the state highway, which carries about 3,400 vehicles a day between Waterford and East Troy.

Work is starting this summer in East Troy, and it is scheduled to reach Racine County next summer.

The highway will be closed during the construction period, except for local access for either motorists who live in the construction zone or those trying to reach a business.

Dave Morrow, manager of the Cotton Exchange restaurant, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, said businesses already are coping with road construction on State Highway 83 and other nearby thoroughfares.

Morrow said he hopes those projects are finished before traffic is disrupted on Highway 20. Even with the state promising to maintain access for local businesses, Morrow said, customer traffic still suffers.

“I’m fine with them fixing it up,” he said of the highway. “As far as the business, it is concerning.”

Highway 20 is known locally in Waterford as High Drive and in East Troy as North Street.

The estimated 9-mile east-west stretch of highway will get new asphalt paving, new pavement marking and signage, and utility improvements between Buena Park Road in Waterford and Thomas Drive in East Troy.

Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan Inc. is the general contractor on the $12.9 million state project.

Eileen Suhm, village administrator for East Troy, said the village has been hoping and lobbying for Highway 20 improvements for many years.

Suhm acknowledged that motorists will face challenges reaching homes and businesses in the construction zone. But she said the repaving and other work is badly needed in her Walworth County community.

“It really needed to be addressed,” she said. “I know not everybody is happy to see road closures.”

Work began this week in East Troy and is scheduled to continue until late fall or early winter. Traffic is being detoured onto Interstate 43 and U.S. Highway 12.

Crews will return next summer to continue the project in Racine County, with detours on I-43 and Highway 83. Work is scheduled in 2025, too, although the final year will be focused largely on an East Troy railroad crossing rather than traffic lanes.

Travis Keyes, owner of Green Meadows Petting Farm, 33603 High Drive, Town of Waterford, said he was not aware that the project under way in East Troy would continue eastward into Racine County.

Keyes said his seasonal petting zoo business is open from May to October, and he worries about customers struggling next summer to navigate the construction zone.

He said he hopes the village or someone else takes steps to ensure that his agri-tourism business is not hurt too badly.

“It could be a big factor,” he said of the road project. “It’s definitely a stressful thing.”

What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? Interstate, principal arterial Freeway and expressway, principal arterial Collector Local Minor arterial Principal arterial, other