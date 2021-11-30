Highway 20 reconstruction 'substantially complete' within City of Racine

RACINE — After nearly a year, motorists can again drive both ways down Washington Avenue (Highway 20) through West Racine, instead of only eastbound as has been the norm since work began in March.

Work is ongoing.

Crews were seen installing traffic lights at the corner of Ohio Street and Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) on Monday. Pavement markings were put in last week. Orange cones and construction equipment remain throughout the project area, from Ohio Street to just east of West Boulevard.

City Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said in an email Monday: "The project is substantially complete from Ohio Street to the eastern project limits at 12th Street, and opened to bidirectional traffic in this area. All new traffic signals — West Boulevard, Hayes Avenue, Lathrop Avenue — are in permanent operation and the traffic signals at Ohio Street and Perry Avenue will be permanently completed by Dec. 17.

"The project from Ohio Street to the western project limits near Roosevelt Avenue is currently open to one lane in each direction while the median work is completed. This portion of the project will be substantially complete by Dec. 17 and fully open to traffic in both directions."

The project was, as Rooney called it, "a joint effort" between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Racine Department of Public Works. Ninety percent of the funds came from WisDOT, the remaining 10% from the city. The total cost is expected to end up between $10 and $11 million, and so local taxpayers' contribution will be about $1 million.

Parking meters

As of right now, parking meters have not yet been reinstalled, but they will be soon. They are among the last steps in the multimillion-dollar project, other than some landscaping to be completed in spring 2022.

That does not mean parking meters will be around forever, however.

In 2019, the City Council considered removing all parking meters in Racine, but did not approve the idea.

According to Rooney: "It is authorized in ordinance by Common Council in the three business districts: Downtown, Uptown and West Racine. It may look different how revenue is collected in the future, but these three areas must produce revenue to pay for the operations in the Parking System Enterprise Fund, a fund which supports costs of maintaining five parking structures and over 20 surface lots. It is part of the City’s annual budget."

The city's 2018 budget estimated $400,000 in yearly revenue from parking.

One of the arguments for doing away with parking meters is how few people carry coins around with them anymore, although paying for parking can now be accomplished via a phone app, Passport Parking.

"Parking meters vs. phone app parking will be gradually changed throughout the downtown area as the other methods become available and construction progresses," City Engineer Ara Molitor said in an email Monday.

As of the current project, Rooney said "Poles for the meter heads need to be drilled and poles set before meters are affixed. This is one of the last things to be done and had to wait for pavement markings to be installed, which was just last week."

