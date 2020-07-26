Highway 20, Highway 32 projects on hold in Racine for community outreach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two upcoming highway projects have been put on hold until the city can conduct neighborhood outreach in the affected areas.

Rerouting Highway 32

The first is the relocation of Highway 32 off of Downtown Main Street onto a new route that includes the Main Street bridge, State Street, Marquette Street and then Washington Avenue where the highway would continue along its current route.

Relocating the state highway off of Downtown Main Street was one of the recommendations of the Toole study, in order to slow traffic and encourage shopping Downtown. A study comissioned late last year from Strand Associates recommended that Marquette was the least expensive and quickest reroute for the highway.

The Public Works and Services Committee recommended that the City Council approve a request from Public Works Commissioner John Rooney to submit the proposed to to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. However, the item was not on the City Council agenda last Tuesday.

In a statement released the next day, Mayor Cory Mason stated that he wanted to delay the project so that the city would have time to engage in community outreach and receive feedback from residents from the Lincoln-King neighborhood where the highway would be rerouted.