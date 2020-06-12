You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Highway 11 Walmart, Target still operating with modified hours, closing early
0 comments
alert top story

Highway 11 Walmart, Target still operating with modified hours, closing early

{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart boarded up

Customers enter and exit the Walmart store on Oakes Road and Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant on June 2. The store has been boarded up as a precaution due to the recent unrest in the area, region and nation. The Walmart in Somers just off Highway 31 has also taken similar precautions. 

 PETE WICKLUND,

If you are thinking of heading to area Target or Walmart stores into the evening hours, you’d better call ahead. They are continuing to operate with modified hours.

All Walmarts in the area — including those in Somers and Burlington, and the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Market and Supercenter — have modified hours.

The Walmarts are open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s uncertain when the hours will change; they will be back to regular hours when the pandemic is over, store associates said.

Target, 5300 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store had been closing at 8 p.m. recently because of concerns over riots and looting in the area, but the store is again open until 9 p.m.

The store would typically be open until 10 p.m. but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the store is closing early. It’s uncertain when full open hours will resume for Target.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'
Local News

Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'

  • 4 min to read

Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News