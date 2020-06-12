Highway 11 Walmart, Target still operating with modified hours, closing early

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you are thinking of heading to area Target or Walmart stores into the evening hours, you’d better call ahead. They are continuing to operate with modified hours.

All Walmarts in the area — including those in Somers and Burlington, and the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Market and Supercenter — have modified hours.

The Walmarts are open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s uncertain when the hours will change; they will be back to regular hours when the pandemic is over, store associates said.

Target, 5300 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store had been closing at 8 p.m. recently because of concerns over riots and looting in the area, but the store is again open until 9 p.m.

The store would typically be open until 10 p.m. but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the store is closing early. It’s uncertain when full open hours will resume for Target.

