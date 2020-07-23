High schools: WIAA board votes to start fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — The body that oversees Wisconsin high school sports recommended Thursday that schools offer fall sports but delay start dates by several weeks as the coronavirus surges across the state.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Association Board of Control voted 8-3 to approve pushing back the start date for girls golf, tennis and swimming to Aug. 17. Girls and boys cross-country also will start on that date.

Sports that create a higher risk of virus transmission and infection, including football, volleyball and soccer, will start the week of Sept. 7. Whether the WIAA will offer any postseason state championship tournaments remains unclear. Board members said they just want to get the fall seasons started.

The board also ordered WIAA staff to start putting together a plan that would allow schools that opt out of fall competition to offer those sports in the spring. Teams that begin playing in the fall but have to stop because of infections or other reasons could resume their seasons in the spring.

Racine Unified School District has not decided how or when to start school this fall, or whether to compete in athletics. The district is expected to release a plan by the end of this week.