High schools: Union Grove girls improve to 9-1 with victory over Horlick

When Rob Domagalski gathered his players at halftime Saturday, his message focused far more on energy rather than strategy.
His Union Grove High School girls basketball team was tied with Horlick 31-31 and Domagalski was not at all pleased with the effort he had been seeing from his players.
They obviously listened because the Broncos went on to outscore Horlick 33-13 in the second half to win this conconference game 64-44 at Union Grove.
Angela Slattery led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points. Ava Domagalski and Payton Calouette scored nine each and Peyton Killberg and Megan Barber each had eight.
"You've got to create your own energy and that was the main conversation at halftime," Domagalski said. "If you're going to be good, you have to be more consistent and we always talk about that.
"I think there were a lot of lessons to be learned for our team today."
It's been a pleasant learning experience for the Broncos, who improved to 9-1 one year after going 13-11. Horlick defeated Union Grove 68-63 in overtime last season.
Union Grove struggled with its shooting, going just 26 for 73 (35%) from the floor, including 9 for 35 (25 percent) from 3-point range. But that added intensity in the second half is what gave the Broncos the advantage,
"Horlick put up a fight," Domagalski said. "They're playing better. But I thought we put up a much better effort in the second half."
Horlick (4-6) was led by senior center Olivia Pitrof, who had 25 points, 12 rebounds and a block. Alex Cannon had 12 points, and Vantaya Johnson had four points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
"We were really down players were injuries," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "We played with six, which was tough coming off a very close game (Friday) night (a 61-59 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail).
"We just didn't have the juice at the end of the game. We ran out of gas."
OAKFIELD 45, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: The Lady Toppers fell into an early hole and couldn’t recover in this nonconference game at Catholic Central.
Madeline Von Rabenau had 16 points for the Lady Toppers (6-3) while Julia Klein, Mia Sassano and Katie Goethal each had five points. Isabelle Phillips had seven rebounds and Von Rabenau had three steals.
Boys basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 99, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 52: After trailing 14-8 early in the game, the Crusaders rallied for a nonconference victory in Racine.
“We started off a bit sluggish and fell behind a little early, but then our defense really started to pick it up and that led to our offense getting better \throughout the game,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
Jackson Woodward scored 28 points for the Crusaders (4-1) and Brady Wilks added 21 on the strength of five 3-pointers. Scooter Molbeck had 10 points and Gavin Zawicki had six points and seven rebounds.
“Woodward was really impressive in the first half, scoring 23 of his 28 points and most of them coming off of fast-breaks,” Christensen said. “I told the kids that we have to keep improving. Otherwise we’ll just remain stagnant and not get any better.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 73, OAKFIELD 32: The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 49-11 lead at half and never looked back in this nonconference victory at Catholic Central.
“The guys came out focused and played tough defense, especially against a good Oakfield team,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “We just came out really strong and took them out of the game early.”
Bennett Wright had a big offensive day for Catholic Central (7-1) with 29 points and four assists. He made five 3-pointers. David Doerflinger had 14 points and six rebounds and Paul Nevin had 11 rebounds.
“Bennett did a little bit of everything as he was able to get to the hole, go inside and outside, and shoot well from the three,” said Scott. “I'm very pleased with the game and the hot start to the season, but we still got a lot of work we need to do to keep it up.”
MADISON WEST 72, HORLICK 63: Martavian Brown, a 6-1 junior forward, scored 17 points in the Rebels' loss to Madison West in the Nicole Ellis Classic at Milwaukee Messmer.
Horlick (2-6) led 27-22 at halftime, but West (2-6) pulled away after sophomore guard James Hughes scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half.
Wrestling
CHEESEHEAD INVITATIONAL: Burlington finished in 10th out of 33 teams with a score of 328.5 at the Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna.
Qwade Gehring who went 6-2 with three pins, a decision and a major decision and finished fifth at 182 pounds. Gehring pinned Brandt Spilde of Stoughton in the fifth-place match in 1:35.
Waterford finished in 21st with a score of 161.5. The Wolverines were led by two-time state champion Hayden Halter, who finished seventh at 126 pounds after going 5-2 with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision. Halter won the seventh-place match on a medical forfeit from Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton.
KENOSHA BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Prairie finished in eighth place with a score of 72 at the 10-team Kenosha Bradford Invitational.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie had two third-place finishes with Daniel Sanchez going 4-1 at the 132 weight class with three pins and Zachary Cruz going 1-2 with a pin over Clinton’s Cody Burt in 1:37 at 195 pounds.
CASE: The Eagles finished seventh in the 11-team Kenosha Bradford Invitational with a score of 87.
The Eagles were led by Logan Jankowski, who was second at 120 pounds. He went 2-1 with a pin in 1:25 over Dylan Buhler of Nathan Hale.
Girls gymnastics
PAM BECK EMERALD CLASSIC: The Wilmot/Union Grove combined team finished third in the seven-team Pam Beck Emerald Classic at Waterford with a score of 136.1750.
Junior Jadyn Pye won in the vaulting (9.100) and was second in the uneven bars (9.275). She was also third in the floor exercise (9.100) and the all-around (35.300).
The Burlington/Badger combined team finished in sixth with a score of 122.7250. Sophomore Kylie Kramer was sixth in the all-around (33.825).
Waterford was seventh with a score of 118.0250. The Wolverines' best finish was by junior Emily Williams, who was 10th in vaulting (8.275).