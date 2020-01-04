High schools: Union Grove girls improve to 9-1 with victory over Horlick

Jackson Woodward scored 28 points for the Crusaders (4-1) and Brady Wilks added 21 on the strength of five 3-pointers. Scooter Molbeck had 10 points and Gavin Zawicki had six points and seven rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Woodward was really impressive in the first half, scoring 23 of his 28 points and most of them coming off of fast-breaks,” Christensen said. “I told the kids that we have to keep improving. Otherwise we’ll just remain stagnant and not get any better.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 73, OAKFIELD 32: The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 49-11 lead at half and never looked back in this nonconference victory at Catholic Central.

“The guys came out focused and played tough defense, especially against a good Oakfield team,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “We just came out really strong and took them out of the game early.”

Bennett Wright had a big offensive day for Catholic Central (7-1) with 29 points and four assists. He made five 3-pointers. David Doerflinger had 14 points and six rebounds and Paul Nevin had 11 rebounds.