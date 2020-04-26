High school seniors struggle to stay positive in face of cancellations, uncertainty

Serrato’s boyfriend, Keith Redell, also a Case senior, missed out on his final competitive trap shooting season. He shoots with the Union Grove High School team.

Redell said that it’s hard not to spend those final weeks of high school with friends that he probably won’t see after graduation.

“For me, it’s pretty much like me being grounded,” Redell said. “Most of the people I know, I know we’re going to be going our separate ways, so it sucks a lot.”

He will be going to school more than two hours away from Racine while some of his Case football teammates plan to attend schools even farther away.

Redell is planning to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he’s set to play football and major in engineering. He initially planned to meet the team and coaches in person in mid-April, but the meeting had to be done via video chat instead.

Charlie Shilhavy, a senior at Horlick, also missed out on several end-of-year events and experiences.