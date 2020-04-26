High school seniors struggle to stay positive in face of cancellations, uncertainty

RACINE — The end of a student’s senior year in high school is usually a rush of final performances, special events, recognition for their accomplishments and goodbyes.
But for the seniors of 2020 in Racine and across the nation, all the excitement came abruptly to a halt when schools closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Racine Unified schools had their last day of classes on March 13, and students will not return this year.
“I’m not sure how I feel,” said Jillian Humphreys, a senior at Case High School in Mount Pleasant. “My senior year has kind of ended and I didn’t know the last day of school was my last day of school, so I’m not sure how to describe it but kind of, I guess, surreal. It’s a weird time.”
Marisah Serrato, also a senior at Case, missed out on her choir trip to Florida and a solo and ensemble competition that were canceled because of the health crisis.
Serrato said she was initially in disbelief when schools closed, and thought it was an overreaction until she learned how easily the virus spreads from person to person.
“I was pretty shocked and a little heartbroken,” Serrato said. “I did cry quite a bit because I just did not know how to deal with what was going on.”
She turned 18 at the end of March and missed out on celebrating with family and friends, and missed meeting her newborn godson because of social distancing recommendations.
Serrato’s boyfriend, Keith Redell, also a Case senior, missed out on his final competitive trap shooting season. He shoots with the Union Grove High School team.
Redell said that it’s hard not to spend those final weeks of high school with friends that he probably won’t see after graduation.
“For me, it’s pretty much like me being grounded,” Redell said. “Most of the people I know, I know we’re going to be going our separate ways, so it sucks a lot.”
He will be going to school more than two hours away from Racine while some of his Case football teammates plan to attend schools even farther away.
Redell is planning to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he’s set to play football and major in engineering. He initially planned to meet the team and coaches in person in mid-April, but the meeting had to be done via video chat instead.
Charlie Shilhavy, a senior at Horlick, also missed out on several end-of-year events and experiences.
A band trip to New York at the start of April was canceled. Shilhavy qualified for seven events in a state music competition in May; that also was canceled. He said he’ll also miss out on being in the pit orchestra for a musical that was canceled, as well as his final band concerts of the year, which would have been the last concerts of his high school career.
“I had two solos in that, which kind of hurts because I was preparing for that,” he said.
Shilhavy plays string bass, clarinet and occasionally flute in four musical ensembles.
“The first week or two, when the stay at home order went in place and school was canceled, it was pretty tough,” Shilhavy said.
During that time, Shilhavy said it was hard to find a reason to get up in the morning.
The mid-April announcement that Racine Rotary’s annual post-prom event and graduation were both rescheduled for August was heartening, Shilhavy said.
“It feels better,” he said. “It’s definitely some good news within all the bad news, that it’s not completely canceled. It’ll definitely be different but it’s nice to know that we get to have that even if it’s at a later date.”
Class of 2020
Serrato and Redell decided to bring some levity to the situation by dressing in their caps and gowns as well as personal protective equipment and taking senior photos, which got them some laughs on social media.
Shilhavy is trying to find ways to stay motivated and productive, by studying for AP tests, working out and practicing playing his instruments.
“It’s tough,” Shilhavy said of social distancing. “I’m a very social person. I like hanging out with friends whenever I have free time.”
Dana Gruender, mother of Park High School senior Devynn Gruender, said all the cancellations have been a “major disappointment.”
The school year ended just before the start of the soccer season, and Devynn would have been a four-year player.
Devynn has always been a good student who thrives in a structured environment, Dana said, so it’s been tough without much outside guidance when it comes to schoolwork. About a month into the closure, Dana said Devynn had only received a few assignments from teachers.
There’s also an emotional element for Devynn that is likely the case for many others: She won’t get to walk the halls with the knowledge that she’s in the last days of her high school career and say goodbye to friends and teachers.
Serrato has similar feelings.
“With all my choir people, it’s like we’re a family,” Serrato said. “And a lot of them are underclassmen. And it’s a big class of us seniors this year that are leaving and we don’t even get to spend that time with them.”
Uncertainty
All the seniors who spoke to The Journal Times are unsure how pandemic-related restrictions and safeguards will affect their future educations. Serrato had plans to attend cosmetology school beginning in July, but right now schools and salons are closed. Redell is unsure when he will need to report to campus for football training.
Shilhavy, who plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for music performance and education, said that at this point he still thinks there will be in-person classes in the fall, but he knows that could change at any time.
