High school football: With some Racine help, Muskego wins 2nd straight Division 1 title

There’s a high school football dynasty in the making and it’s located just outside of Racine County.
Muskego, which is just 28 miles from Racine and was a member of the Southeast Conference with Park, Horlick and Case through 2011, won its second straight WIAA Division 1 championship on Friday night. The Warriors defeated Bay Port 21-10 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, extending their winning streak to 28 games.
Ken Krause, who coached Muskego to an 83-29 record the last 10 years, lives in Wind Lake, which is in Racine County. So do three of his starters — linebacker Andy Tomczak, cornerback Mason Buehler and nose tackle Joey Lawrence.
How does the 47-year-old Krause feel about Racine County?
“It’s nice because the taxes are cheaper in Racine County than they are in Waukesha,” he said with a chuckle when reached Saturday afternoon.
Muskego is just 11 miles northeast of Waterford, a perennial Racine County power. It’s just not widely known that the most dominant team in the state is right on the county’s doorstep.
“The ironic thing is half of Wind Lake goes to Muskego High School, so we have football players who are Racine County residents,” Krause said. “I’m a perfect example. My sons go to Muskego, yet we’re Racine County.
“We have some really good football players from Racine County.”
Start with Buehler, who intercepted two of his six passes this season in Friday’s state championship game.
“He’s a special athlete,” Krause said. “He’s a state champion relay athlete (the Warriors won the 4x200 relay at the state track meet last June) and, as the year went on, he got better and better. He had just two beautiful interceptions (Friday) night and that was the difference because we won the turnover battle and that won the game for us.”
Tomczak entered Friday’s game with 55 total tackles, 12 of which were for loss, and two sacks.
“He’s just gotten better and better as the year went on,” Krause said. “He’s probably one of our top three tackles as a junior. He’s a tough kid, coachable, has a nose for the football and is going to be one of our big, big leaders next year for sure on defense.”
The third county resident is Lawrence, who rotates at nose tackle. He has 29 tackles, six of which were for loss, and on interception.
“He had some huge tackles for loss,” Krause said.
Those three and several others will be back next season when the Warriors try for a three-peat. Perhaps the biggest name is safety Hunter Wohler, a junior safety whom Krause said is being recruited by programs that include Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota.
Wohler was just named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
What’s more, a junior varsity program that went 9-0 this season will be in the mix for Muskego as it tries to extend its run of excellence next season.
For Krause, it almost seemed to have been written in the stars when he took over Muskego’s program. He had coached West Allis Central for 11 years through 2006 — the Bulldogs won their most recent conference championship with him running the program — and was commuting his last four seasons there from his Wind Lake home.
He had moved to Wind Lake in 2003 after finding a bigger home to accommodate his growing family, which now consists of his wife and four sons. He was hired at Muskego to be a teacher and assistant football coach in 2007.
“I was driving by the high school (Muskego) every day for three or four years,” he said. “As my boys were getting older, I was thinking that I would really like to teach and coach in the same district as my kids.
“I was very fortunate that there was a job in my area and I got it as a teacher. It was fate, almost. And then the following year (2008), I became the head coach.
“I didn’t think I would ever be head coach again. I was just going to assist the football program here and be with my own children in their youth sports. All of a sudden, the head coach (John Sterner) leaves and a lot of people wanted me to apply for the head job.”
The rest is is history, even in Krause got off to a slow start.
During his first season as head coach, Muskego was routed 39-8 by Horlick and 40-14 by Park en route to a 2-7 season. It got worse in 2009, when the Warriors finished 1-8.
But then the success started to come with a 7-4 record in 2010. Since then, the Warriors have gone 9-2, 5-4, 3-6, 8-3, 10-2, 5-4, 9-4, 14-0 and 14-0.
Their most recent loss came Nov. 10, 2017, when they lost 26-21 to Sun Prairie in a state semifinal game.
“We’re used to winning,” Krause said. “We have some holes to fill, but we have a great offseason lifting program, so we’re looking for guys to get bigger over the next eight months.”
- In the other two championship games played Friday at Camp Randall Stadium, undefeated DeForest (14-0) beat Menasha 8-7 to win the Division 3 crown, while Brookfield East (12-2) defeated Waunakee (12-2) 31-30 to take home the Division 2 title.
On Thursday, Black Hawk/Warren won the Division 7 title, while St. Mary’s Springs won the Division 6 game. Lake Country Lutheran won the Division 5 game and Waukesha Catholic Memorial the Division 4 contest.