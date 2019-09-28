RACINE — As Tyler Tenner stood at midfield during the introduction of Racine Lutheran’s homecoming court Saturday afternoon at halftime, his anguished facial expression was at odds with the festive occasion.
Standing with Emma Urban, another member of the court, Tenner was certainly tormented by his two lost fumbles in the first half in a much-anticipated Metro Classic Conference showdown against St. Catherine’s at Horlick Field. And he was probably feeling the hits a ferocious defense had been putting on him.
Oh, and there was also that 22-6 deficit on the scoreboard staring him down 50 yards away to the north.
“I was just thinking that we just had to turn it around and be focused,” Tenner said. “We came into the game thinking that we were going to handle them and that wasn’t the case at all.”
But on the same day the Crusaders broke out new uniforms, they also broke out of this funk.
And they went on to a thrilling 30-22 overtime victory in what was the final scheduled game between these two city rivals.
Reserve quarterback Camdin Jansen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler on the second play of overtime. After Tenner ran for the two-point conversion to give Lutheran a daunting 30-22 lead, the ball went to St. Catherine’s, which had four plays to match those eight points.
But on the Angels’ first play, senior quarterback Keenan Carter’s pass intended for Isaiah Dodd in the end zone was intercepted. The hero? Jansen, who was doubling at cornerback because of an injury to Eric Ibarra.
The comeback was complete. Lutheran (6-0, 4-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 among small schools in the Associated Press state poll, had just completed an amazing comeback against the defending WIAA Division 4 champion Angels (5-1, 3-1 MCC), who are ranked No. 1 among medium schools.
It was only the third victory for Lutheran against St. Catherine’s, which leads the all-time series 10-3. The two schools played for the first time in 1952 and then started an annual rivalry in 2008 that is ending after this season because of realignment.
What’s more, Tenner became the all-time leading rusher in Racine County history with an 81-yard effort against a rugged defense that made him work for every one of those yards.
“This shows what type of team we have,” said Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who spent the previous night in the emergency room with his ill father, Bill. “They can get down, but they don’t quit and they come back. That’s a lesson in life that you learn in football.
“I’m so proud that the kids understand that, ‘Hey, no matter how bad things can be, we’re still here.’ We had the same thing in the state playoffs last year where we were down 19 points and we came all the way back to win 20-19 (against Pecatonica-Argyle in a first-round Division 6 game).
“These kids just know how to win.”
For St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, whose team had won 19 straight games since losing to Lake Mills 30-13 in a second-round playoff game Oct. 27, 2017, it was an understandably frustrating day.
It initially appeared that his team would roll to a victory. The Angels were consistently bottling up Tenner and Carter was having a game to remember. Carter finished by completing 7 of 15 passes for 162 yards and rushing for 85 yards on 14 carries.
He broke loose for touchdown runs of 49 and 57 yards in the first quarter, staking the Angels to a 16-0 lead with the two-point conversions. That lead was extended to 22-0 on Carter’s 18-yard scoring pass to Anthony Schiro with 2:16 left in the second quarter.
Lutheran finally scored with 33 seconds left in the half on Jaylen Houston’s 3-yard scoring run, but St. Catherine’s still appeared to have this game well in hand with how well its defense was playing.
“We came out in the first half and we played great football,” Miller said. “In the second quarter, me made mistakes. We were in the red zone and should have scored several times.
“In the second half, we didn’t play our game. You’ve got to play, ‘Angel Strong,’ when adversity is coming your way. You’ve got to make sure you’re sticking with your foundation and technique and doing the little things right and we didn’t do that today in the second half.”
As late as the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, it still appeared that St. Catherine’s had control. But then things started breaking for Lutheran.
With 10:03 to play, Tenner — who doubles as a linebacker — recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Tenner ran for the two-point conversion and, suddenly, St. Catherine’s was down to a one-possession lead.
“I saw Keenan trying to hand it off to Isaiah,” Tenner said. “And Isaiah did something different than what Keenan was expecting and Keenan just dropped the ball. I saw it on the ground and picked it up and ran.”
A fire was lit under the Crusaders, as evidenced by the sacks Michael Jacobsen and Noah Schoff produced on the next series. And then Lutheran tied it on a 45-yard run by Houston, followed by a two-point conversion run by Tenner.
Lutheran quarterback Nolan Kraus suffered a concussion on the last series of regulation and replaced by Jansen. That didn’t limit Lutheran’s strategy as Smith didn’t hesitate to ask Jansen to throw. His pass to Nathan Zawicki put the Crusaders in St. Catherine’s territory, but Jansen didn’t have the time to spike the ball to stop the clock and the game went into overtime.
And Jansen didn’t flinch, throwing a pass over the middle to Tenner, who broke to the sideline and then cut back inside, broke a couple tackles and ran for the touchdown just as it appeared he would be forced out of bounds.
“I didn’t think it was going to work.” Tenner said. “They called the play and I was like, ‘Ah, they’ve been able to stop this play all game!’ But our offensive line was able to sell it really well. Once I broke those two tackles, it was just wide open.”
The pressure was on St. Catherine’s. And Jansen was ready in the right corner of the end zone just seconds after he connected with Tenner on that pass.
“We knew they were going to go deep,” Jansen said. “That’s kind of their quarterback’s game. “We went onto Cover 3, he threw it up and I just went up and got it. Dodd came into the end zone and I made a play on the ball.
“I was just thinking not to drop it because it was in my hands all the way.”
In doing that, Jansen secured one of the most memorable victories in the history of Lutheran’s program.
“This is going to be one to remember for the rest of our careers,” said Jansen, who completed four of five passes for 65 yards. “It was 22-6 at halftime, but our line was a big part of it, pushing off the ball for Tyler and Jaylen.
“And we got it done.”
