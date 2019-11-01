Three Racine County football teams will play playoff games under different Friday night lights.
Thursday's blast of wintry weather and ensuing cleanup forced games involving Burlington, Catholic Central and Waterford to be re-located.
In the Division 2 playoffs, Burlington will play Waterford at Westosha Central in Paddock Lake instead of Waterford.
In Division 5, the game between St. Catherine's and Cedar Grove-Belgium was moved to Kenosha Tremper from Kenosha Bradford,
In the Division 7 playoffs, the game between Burlington Catholic Central and Hilbert was moved to Brillion Middle School in Brillion from Hilbert.
All games will start at 7 p.m. Friday.
