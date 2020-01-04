High school boys basketball: Union Grove gets past Burlington

BURLINGTON — As the clock ticked to less than seven minutes left in the first half Friday night, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team had scored exactly three points.
So, how did the Broncos end up escaping with a 48-46 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington in Burlington's fieldhouse?
Start with Noah Hilarides.
And let's not forget Collin Long's big moment in the clutch.
Hilarides, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, scored 17 points, six of which came during a tense last six minutes as the Broncos (3-5, 2-2 SLC) ended a three-game losing streak. He went 5 for 7 from the floor and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line.
"He became a factor because we didn't defend his dribble very well," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.
But while Hilarides produced the most impressive body of work, it was Long who came up with the biggest moment.
With seven seconds remaining and the Union Grove clinging to a 48-46 lead, Berezowitz called timeout to map out a final play. Peyton O'Laughlin inbounded the ball to Dane Kornely, who drove the lane and put up shot with a chance to tie the score.
But Long, a 6-3 forward, perfectly timed Kornely's shot and came through with a clean block. The ball went to Union Grove's Hayden Domagalski, who was fouled with two seconds left, but was unable to convert his two free free throws.
The Broncos finally secured the hard-earned victory when they intercepted the Demons' inbounds pass as time expired.
"My teammate, Tommy (Hempel) got screened and coach (Dave Pettit) just talks about making winning plays," said Long, who finished with eight points and two rebounds. "I knew I had to make a winning play for that possession to win the game and that's what I did."
Said Burlington junior guard Joey Berezowitz: "Coming off a screen on the other side of the court, I saw Dane go to the hoop. It was an open layup, but the kid (Long) made a really good play on it."
That play just might have salvaged the Broncos' season. They have been competitive in games against strong teams — losses of 97-90 to Kenosha Tremper and 67-64 to Prairie come to mind — but had not yet been able to forge a new identity after last season's disappointing 9-15 record.
You have free articles remaining.
Hope came Friday night when Union Grove showed some genuine potential against a Burlington team that had won three of its previous four games entering Friday night. What's more, 6-7 Burlington center Dylan Runkel has been rounding back into form after recently returning from a broken foot suffered during the football season.
With Friday's confidence-instilling victory, maybe the Broncos can still be a factor.
"We were kind of in a slump and we were trying to figure out our place," Long said. "This was a big win. It helps with our momentum out of Christmas break and we want to use this momentum and get some more 'W's.' "
Added Hilarides, "We want to finish in the first four of conference."
While this was a confidence-builder for Union Grove, it might be remembered as a timely cautionary tale for Burlington (4-5, 2-2 SLC).
The Demons, who opened up a 10-3 lead, flashed signs of how good they can be and it started with Joey Berezowitz, the coach's son, who entered the game shooting better than 50% from 3-point range (24 for 45). Joey Berezowitz matched Hilarides' 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and played a strong floor game.
"He moves off the ball well, he moves with the ball well, he can do a lot of everything," Hilarides said.
But there were others who excelled.
Runkel, who suffered his injury during a football playoff game Nov. 1 against Waterford, scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. He had several key rebounds during the stretch.
"He's our best player, I think," Joey Berezowitz said. "He is so important to our team. We need him."
But after Runkel moves on to play football for Western Illinois after this season, Burlington will still be well stocked inside. Danny Kniep, a 6-5 freshman forward, was impressive in stretches and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
"He's going to a great player for us," Joey Berezowitz said. "He's just got so much potential and I'm excited to see what he's going to bring for us."
Meanwhile, the Broncos are also excited after Friday's performance.
"This is big for us," Pettit said. "We played really close with Tremper, we played really close with Prairie and we just weren't making enough plays to win the game.
"Tonight we had a big play. Collin Long had a big play at the end to block that kid's shot. Those are the kinds of plays we're looking for. We want to find ways to win games instead of find ways to lose games."