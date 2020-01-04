High school boys basketball: Union Grove gets past Burlington WITH VIDEO

The Broncos finally secured the hard-earned victory when they intercepted the Demons' inbounds pass as time expired.

"My teammate, Tommy (Hempel) got screened and coach (Dave Pettit) just talks about making winning plays," said Long, who finished with eight points and two rebounds. "I knew I had to make a winning play for that possession to win the game and that's what I did."

Said Burlington junior guard Joey Berezowitz: "Coming off a screen on the other side of the court, I saw Dane go to the hoop. It was an open layup, but the kid (Long) made a really good play on it."

That play just might have salvaged the Broncos' season. They have been competitive in games against strong teams — losses of 97-90 to Kenosha Tremper and 67-64 to Prairie come to mind — but had not yet been able to forge a new identity after last season's disappointing 9-15 record.

Hope came Friday night when Union Grove showed some genuine potential against a Burlington team that had won three of its previous four games entering Friday night. What's more, 6-7 Burlington center Dylan Runkel has been rounding back into form after recently returning from a broken foot suffered during the football season.

With Friday's confidence-instilling victory, maybe the Broncos can still be a factor.