High pressure gas line installation project closes section of Highway KR

RACINE COUNTY — The impending installation of a high pressure natural gas line is resulting in a closure of part of Highway KR east of Highway 31 and west of Wood Road.
The work is part of We Energies’ Lakeshore Capacity Improvement Project (LCIP), an overall strategy by the Milwaukee-based utility to increase the availability and reliability of natural gas service in southeastern Wisconsin.
Highway KR is the border of Kenosha and Racine counties.
“County KR, just east of Old Green Bay Road and Wood Road, will remain closed for about a month and a half while high pressure gas is being installed,” Michael Pyritz, Wisconsin Department of Transportation regional communications manager told The Journal Times on Tuesday afternoon. “ The … gas company is coordinating with sanitary work that is also taking place inside the project limits during the closure. The (sanitary sewer) work being performed … would be related to the Foxconn construction and the upcoming County KR Phase 2 construction.”
Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said the “long-term” and “weather-dependent” utility work has been making its way east in the Highway KR corridor as part of We Energies’ LCIP project and in anticipation of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s upcoming 2020-22 Phase 2 roadway improvement project for Highway KR.
“A contractor working for We Energies is extending new gas lines through that area,” Wilkinson said of the highway closure east of Old Green Bay Road, which began Tuesday. “They were supposed to close KR from Old Green Bay Road to Meachem Road in Racine, which is 22nd Ave. in Kenosha County, this morning. When I drove it at eight o’clock this morning it was still open. I guess it (road closure) is a moving target. The signs are there, everything’s there, but they haven’t done it (closed KR) … They (project contractors) have not given us a timetable of when they will be where.”
Once the LCIP project does get underway, Wilkinson said Highway KR will be open to local traffic only.
“Most their work is going to be off the roadway,” Wilkinson explained. “It’s a narrower two-lane road in that area, so there’s not a lot room for them to work. Occasionally they will be trenching across the highway. At those times, you might have to come in from one end or the other
Pyritz advises that there will be “two major impacts” in the future for motorists and area residents.
“Firstly, Old Green Bay Road will need to close for approximately two days as part of the high pressure gas work,” he noted. “This closure does not have a scheduled date as of now. Secondly, once high pressure gas work is done with the month and a half closure, they will be continuing work further east of Wood Road. The permit has not year been submitted for this work. The project limits [and] duration of closure is unknown as of now.”
Development spurs highway improvements
The County KR Phase 2 project is anticipated to be let by WisDOT in July and get underway in early August, with a target completion date of the end of 2022.
“Right now, there are utilities that are doing relocations,” Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services, said of the work in the rights-of-way along KR. “The Village of Mount Pleasant is doing some sanitary sewer work and We Energies is doing gas and electric utility installation and relocations out there … within easement areas.”
Joint jurisdiction over the county line highway by Racine County and Kenosha County were transferred in an April 2018 state trunk highway jurisdictional transfer agreement to the State of Wisconsin, with the Wisconsin DOT coordinating and overseeing design and construction activities for the Highway KR Phase 2 project, which will see 2.8 miles of the two-lane county highway redeveloped into a four-lane improved divided highway in an area running from 400 feet east of County High H to 1,600 feet east of Old Green Bay Road. The project will also include two grade separated railroad crossings and replacement of box culverts at the Pike River with bridges. Once the Highway KR project is completed, jurisdiction for Highway KR will be returned to Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Redevelopment of Highway KR, which connects with Interstate 94 and state Highways 31 and 32, is being undertaken to proactively plan for expected increased traffic volumes driven by area development activities, including but not limited to the Foxconn project. While the highway today handles between 9,000 to 9,500 vehicles daily, that volume is expected to more than double to 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles per day by 2042.
“It’s happening because of the growth in the area,” Wilkinson said the Highway KR Phase 2 Project. “All that growth means more traffic. They’re working from behind, catching up with the roads to handle the traffic.”
