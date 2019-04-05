ROCHESTER — In addition to spreading small acts of kindness, Kelsey Shoemaker and her sons are going to be spreading golden tickets a la “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” throughout Burlington and Rochester.
Shoemaker got into the kindness rocks trend about two years ago and was taking her sons rock hunting.
“I thought it was so fun,” she said. “I was ready to take them rock hunting in East Troy.”
Instead, she started the Burlington Kindness Rocks Facebook page and started painting and hiding rocks around Rochester, where she lives, and around neighboring Burlington. And she’s received support from the community.
Painting rocks was turning into a fairly expensive hobby for Shoemaker when she was buying rocks online. Another kindness rock group recommended she contact a local landscaper; Witte Supply Co., 32409 High Drive, Town of Waterford, now lets her and her sons pick out rocks to paint.
In addition to spending some quality arts-and-crafts time with her sons — Gabriel, 5; Jacob, 3; and Cody, 16 months — rock painting turned into a nightly ritual to help Shoemaker unwind after putting the boys to bed.
“I didn’t realize how therapeutic painting was until I tried,” she said.
The regular practice and YouTube tutorials have paid off; her latest batch include detailed renderings of Pete the Cat, Snoopy, ladybugs, goldfish, night skies and even a Burlington local landmark — the Adrian’s Frozen Custard sign.
“You should have seen the first ones we painted,” she said. “They were just a color with words.”
Lucky golden tickets
Rock hunters could also get lucky and win a golden ticket. Shoemaker contacted the owners of the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, who agreed to offer a free movie pass for anyone who brings one of the rocks painted with the iconic Wonka Bar logo revealing a golden ticket.
“They were excited and completely on board,” Shoemaker said.
This weekend, Shoemaker and her sons will start hiding the approximately 120 rocks they’ve stockpiled over the winter at Burlington city parks, along the Riverwalk, around both the Burlington and Rochester libraries and throughout Downtown Burlington.
