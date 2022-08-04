Hey Boo-Boo! Jellystone Park is adding more things to do!

CALEDONIA — Just four months after Jellystone Park received approval for a bathhouse and other pool-related amenities, the park is expanding again. But this time, with non-water-related amenities.

The Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Monday unanimously approved a site, building and operations plan to construct approximately 100,400 square feet of recreational facilities which include a new ropes course, relocated and redesigned apple cannons, expanded pedal cart track and a new giant dry tube slide.

The proposed facilities are to be located in the central portion of the site, commonly referred to as Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island, located at 8425 Highway 38 in Caledonia.

Bear Paw Beach is relatively new, having only opened in summer 2019.

The village Plan Commission previously recommended approval of the proposal. Walkways, ornamental landscaping and trees are intended after construction.

Details

The ropes course is to be 47 feet high and cover an area of 22,686 square feet. Users are to wear a harness and traverse through structures such as bridges and platforms at various elevations.

The giant slide is to be two snowless tubing tracks installed side-by-side east of the ropes course, be 350 feet long and encompass 17,500 square feet in area.

Shipwreck’d Laser Tag is an existing 41,526 square-foot open field with walls for players to hide behind. The plans were included in this approval in order to give the village an overall idea of the area.

Apple cannons additionally already exist at Bear Paw Beach; they are now to be relocated and redesigned to match the Shipwreck’d theme. The new apple cannon amenity is to be a 7,000 square-foot open field with compressed-air cannons at one end that shoots apples into an open field. When apples are out of season, they will launch tennis balls.

A building containing a compressor and electrical equipment is to be located nearby to power the cannons.

The existing pedal cart track is to be expanded; the extension will be 11,900 square feet.

“The pedal cart track was never completely a permanent solution,” Bridget Bender, co-owner of Jellystone, told The Journal Times. “We’re shifting it and making it a little bit more exciting.”

These amenities are not to increase the capacity of the campground, but rather designed to enhance the experience for patrons.

“Your ingenuity seems unlimited, because you’re always adding new things, which all look like fun to me,” Trustee Fran Martin said, addressing Randy Isaacson, who was present at the meeting.

Isaacson is Bender’s father and the president of Jellystone Park.

“Every weekend, we have a new batch of campers show up, and they see the new things that we do,” he said. “And they thank us and they say, ‘Oh, we love what you’re doing.’ Well, what does that make you want to do? Keep on doing.”

Bender said she is excited about the improvements but said there’s still work to be done with additional planning and staffing.

“We are always adding new things and keeping things fresh,” Bender said. “We have a really great water and hot day amenity. As temperatures drop and we carry ourselves through fall, I’m really looking forward to having a neat anchor of stuff to do in the fall.”

Bender said that as a mother of four sons, she’s happy to create activities for kids to stay occupied with for long periods of time and happy to make a fun, local trip for people.

“It’s about getting to experience something really neat. It’s adventurous, fun and gets kids outside,” Bender said. “It’s being active, getting all that energy out and getting them home and going to bed because they’re exhausted. Having that dry amenity that we’ve been missing ties into our same customer that is a kid looking to do something active.”