He's the Japan Philharmonic's principal violinist; now he's UW-Parkside's artist-in-residence

SOMERS — This March, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will virtually welcome David Mason as the Howard Brown visiting artist-in-residence.

Mason, a Kenosha native and principal violinist with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, is also a former student of Alvaro Garcia, UW-Parkside’s associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Mason started playing viola at the age of 8 as a student of Elizabeth Tercek and later began studying with Garcia. At age 15 he gave his solo debut as the first-prize winner of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Youth Competition.

A graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy High School, he received a full scholarship to attend the New England Conservatory of Music where he received a bachelor of music degree in 2013. He later went on to graduate from Yale University, receiving a master of music degree in 2015. While pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at Boston University, Mason won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, joining as a core member in 2017.

In January 2020, he joined the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and is the only non-Japanese member in the string section. During the following season, Mason was promoted to the position of principal viola beginning in March 2021.

Mason will give a short concert at 7 p.m. on March 15 as part of the Melodious Mondays Series in the Music Department. To view at no charge, visit the UW-Parkside Music Facebook page.

