He's been Santa for 45 years, like his father before him, and his stepfather before him

RACINE — Santa Claus came to (Down)town Friday night.

Santa Claus, portrayed by Dennis "Dirty" Goffe, made his way down Main Street and Sixth Street to pass out candy canes to store owners, patrons and just about anybody walking down the street.

Goffe visited many establishments on the two streets, including Junoesque by Bree, 330 Main St., RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St., and Lornacopia, 310 6th St.

Like father, stepfather

Goffe has been dressing as the jolly old elf for 45 years, and has been carrying the role around Racine's downtown for more than a decade.

Being Santa is a family tradition for Goffe. He inherited the iconic red suit from his father, who had inherited it from his own stepfather. Goffe first started wearing the suit in his teens as part of school performances.

"I never used to do anything like that, but they needed someone with a Santa suit one time and I already had it," Goffe said.

One of Goffe's favorite things about being Santa every year is the joy it brings to children (and even some adults) when they see him in costume.

"That's what it's all about," Goffe said.