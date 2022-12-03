 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
He's been Santa for 45 years, like his father before him, and his stepfather before him

Sweet treat

Santa Claus, portrayed by Dirty Goffe, hands a candy cane to Heather Castro, left, in the Olde Madrid restaurant, 418 6th St., as Goffe makes his way down Main Street and Sixth Street Friday.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — Santa Claus came to (Down)town Friday night.

Santa Claus, portrayed by Dennis "Dirty" Goffe, made his way down Main Street and Sixth Street to pass out candy canes to store owners, patrons and just about anybody walking down the street.

Let me take a selfie

Santa Claus, portrayed by Dirty Goffe, snaps a selfie with Bryanna Carter-Smith, owner of Junoesque by Bree, right, as well as Abbey Ramirez and Bridget Ramirez, left, Friday.

Goffe visited many establishments on the two streets, including Junoesque by Bree, 330 Main St., RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St., and Lornacopia, 310 6th St.

Like father, stepfather

Ho ho ho!

Wearing a suit passed down to him by his father, which was passed down by his father's stepfather, Dennis "Dirty" Goffe has portrayed Father Christmas for more than four decades.

Goffe has been dressing as the jolly old elf for 45 years, and has been carrying the role around Racine's downtown for more than a decade.

Being Santa is a family tradition for Goffe. He inherited the iconic red suit from his father, who had inherited it from his own stepfather. Goffe first started wearing the suit in his teens as part of school performances.

"I never used to do anything like that, but they needed someone with a Santa suit one time and I already had it," Goffe said.

Big smiles

Tyler Nelson accepts a candy cane from Santa Claus, as Claus makes his way down Main Street and Sixth Street Friday.

One of Goffe's favorite things about being Santa every year is the joy it brings to children (and even some adults) when they see him in costume.

"That's what it's all about," Goffe said.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

