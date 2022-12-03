He's been Santa for 45 years, like his father before him, and his stepfather before him

Goffe has been dressing as the jolly old elf for 45 years, and has been carrying the role around Racine's downtown for more than a decade.
Being Santa is a family tradition for Goffe. He inherited the iconic red suit from his father, who had inherited it from his own stepfather. Goffe first started wearing the suit in his teens as part of school performances.
"I never used to do anything like that, but they needed someone with a Santa suit one time and I already had it," Goffe said.
One of Goffe's favorite things about being Santa every year is the joy it brings to children (and even some adults) when they see him in costume.
"That's what it's all about," Goffe said.
Santa Claus is coming to (Down)town... Photos from Father Christmas's visit to Racine Friday night
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. "It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake. No injuries reported," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday.
Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.