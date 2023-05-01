WIND POINT — One couple in Wind Point is a bit of a “power couple.” They’re both in elected office positions.

Rep. Robert “Bob” Wittke, R-Racine, is in his third term representing District 62 at the State Assembly, and his wife Alison McCulloch is in her first term as Wind Point village president.

Wittke, 65, served on the Racine Unified School District Board from 2016-19 and was elected to the Assembly in 2018. He’s a member of the State Building Commission and works as an accountant.

McCulloch, 60, was elected Wind Point village president this April 4 election. She had served as trustee on the Village Board for one year prior. She also works as a flight attendant for an airline.

While Wittke tackles topics from the state level, they both have a hyper-local focus and often collaborate. And, just like any “normal couple,” they spend time together working in the yard or around the house, going out to dinner and visiting their children.

With their jobs, Wittke is gone several days out of the week to visit the Capitol. McCulloch is gone several days out of the month to travel to foreign countries.

Wittke said managing their time is compacting schedules. McCulloch added it’s nice having solo and together time. It’s something they’ve always done.

“We kind of have the best of both worlds,” McCulloch said. “We haven’t known anything different.”

Serving in government

Wittke grew up in Caledonia and graduated from Horlick High School. McCulloch grew up in Arizona.

The two met on a flight to Chicago.

McCulloch was working in first class and served Wittke, who was busy at work on his computer. He had been coming home from a business trip.

They’ve been married almost 24 years now. They first lived in Caledonia together and moved to their Wind Point house in 2010.

They said their involvement with government began with being involved parents in the school district.

McCulloch was in the Parent Teacher Association, and Wittke volunteered for various school endeavors.

“We did everything,” McCulloch said. “Even if I wasn’t on a committee or anything, I like to know what’s going on, and I like to know who’s involved and make sure the communication lines were open.”

McCulloch said she’s always been involved in her community. She began with neighborhood planning in Tempe, Arizona, when she lived there.

“Just being part of any process where you are making a contribution to your community … you’re a part of it. You’re closer to it. It’s more of an investment,” McCulloch said.

When the couple lived in Caledonia, McCulloch said she’d go to Caledonia Planning Commission meetings.

But with small children at the time, it was more difficult to make time for village government.

Wittke has two of his own children, and between the couple, they have two other children together.

Back when their children were younger and life was busier, they had to make the effort to be there for their kids, such as attending their son’s football games.

McCulloch recalled hectic times such as passing the car keys off to each other at the airport.

It’s possible for them both to be in elected office because their children are adults now; their son and daughter are both in college. They said they see each other more now than when they were first married.

Part of Wittke’s job is working with municipalities across his district, so there is some overlap and collaboration on municipal issues between the two of them, such as working together on the turkey issue in Wind Point and filling vacancies on the Wind Point Village Board.

McCulloch noted the State Assembly has resources the village doesn’t have.

“They’re a great support and a wealth of information,” McCulloch said.

McCulloch acts as Wittke’s treasurer and his photographer, such as when Wittke honored outgoing Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs for his 12 years of service on the Village Board with a legislative citation and plaque at a board meeting. McCulloch was there with the cellphone camera.

She’s also helped him campaign for office, including going door-to-door.

“She gives me a tremendous amount of support,” Wittke said. “There’s a lot of time to spend together during some of those times.”

Joining their offices

McCulloch said she was approached about running for the Wind Point Village Board in the 2022 election.

“I was like, you know? I like where I live, and I was encouraged to run, so I did,” she said. “It’s been very enlightening.”

She ran for the president seat this year because she felt it was important to have continuity and someone with experience in the seat, she said.

There’s a lot going on in Wind Point lately, and she has a lot of support from outgoing board members, other villages and her husband.

“It wasn’t that I had this extreme desire to get into politics,” McCulloch said. “I like my community and I want to see it continue in the direction that it’s been going. What better way to do that than to actively participate?”

Former Caledonia Village President Bob Bradley, who’s friends with Wittke, encouraged Wittke to run for School Board.

“I said no. He kept after me, and so finally I said, ‘That’s fine,’” he said.

Wittke was on the RUSD board for one term spanning three years and was the board president for two years.

He got into the State Assembly because his predecessor, Thomas Weatherston, retired from the position and recommended the Assembly contact Wittke.

“At the time, when they approached me, they said that it’d be the chance of a lifetime, either do it or move on,” Wittke said. “And they were absolutely right.”

“I’ll continue to run until I don’t believe that I can serve those that elect me. It’s an honor for me to work in the Capitol. It’s a privilege for me to serve the people here … It takes the right effort and focus and that’s why her (McCulloch's) support and time with family is really critical.”