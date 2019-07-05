RACINE — On Sept. 2, it will be 74 years since World War II officially ended.
But while everyone was relieved the war was over, some veterans said when they returned home, they didn’t receive much of a reception.
“I got discharged in ‘46,” said John Hetland, who served in the U.S. Army in Europe. “You just changed clothes and went to work and that’s about all it was back then.”
Hetland, who also happens to be the uncle of recently deceased Racine Police Officer John Hetland, was one of eight WWII veterans who rode on the float organized by Tom and Blanca Weber for the 4th Fest parade.
Blanca was inspired to organize the float after going on an Honor Flight with her father, Pablo Amaya, who served in the U.S. Army in Europe. She thought the float would be a way for the community to commemorate and thank the veterans for their service.
After the event, six of the eight men met up at Harbor Lite Yacht Club for lunch. (Henry Kral and DJ Dunbar were unable to stay after the parade.) Amaya said he participates in the float so he can spend time with his fellow veterans.
“We’re all brothers,” said Amaya.
Some of the veterans, participate in the parade for a very different reason—so the past isn’t forgotten
“I’m not looking for accolades — all those things are in my past,” said Earl Christianson, who served in the Navy on both fronts. “But if I can be in the parade and remind people of the war and the people that fought to have the country as it is, that’s my obligation.”
A whole country at war
Compared to other 20th century wars, WWII is remembered because so many Americans were involved in the war effort.
Christianson credits the newsreels that were played before movies at that time for educating so many Americans on what what happening abroad.
“Constantly showing the atrocities that (Adolf) Hitler and (Benito) Mussolini were performing with their people, it built the patriotism, at least in me and I think in other Americans, that we don’t want that here,” said Christianson.
He also attributes it to the leadership of then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“Roosevelt was an excellent speaker and he spoke to the people and the people understood what he was saying,” said Christianson. “His fireside chats brought our country together and I don’t see anybody doing that now.”
Christianson enlisted at 17 with a semester left in high school. His principal allowed him to graduate in his Navy uniform.
Hetland comes from a family of veterans both preceding and succeeding him. As the guys sit and reminisce, Hetland’s always got a punchline coming at the end of his stories. Like about his medical exam after being drafted.
“[The doctor] asked does it bother you to walk a long distances?” he nodded no as his response. “There’s a few times later when I had that pack on my back on a long hike. I should have said ‘Oh it killed me,’ — I might’ve had an office job.”
Or about driving through new-liberated Belgium.
“All these pretty girls are standing out on the street wanting to hug (the soldiers) — the truck driver sped up through there,” he laughed.
“He knew what to do,” cracked John Anderson, who served in the Army in Europe.
But Hetland had a serious side as well.
“I miss my old buddies,” said Hetland. “I wonder whatever happened to them.”
Honor Flights
When the war was over, life went on. Veterans came home, started jobs and families and many joined local veterans organizations.
When the Honor Flights started in 2005, they were another chance for the general public to acknowledge the heroism of the WWII veterans. Honor Flights take large groups of veterans to Washington D.C. where they can visit the memorials for the war they served in.
All six of the men, at Harbor Lite — Hetland, Christianson, Anderson, Amaya, Verl Musselman who served in the Navy in the Pacific, and Joseph Arvai who served in the Marines in the Pacific — went on an Honor Flight.
“It brings back so many memories,” said Christianson.
Amaya said he was moved by the ritual changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier. Hetland said he enjoyed the chance to get to know other veterans, swap stories and even shake hands with former Kansas Senator and Presidential candidate Bob Dole, who was famously sustained permanent injuries from an artillery shell.
But the famous reception veterans receive when they return to General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, in particular for many, was a highlight of their life and service.
Christianson remembered that his flight returned on a hot Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. to throngs of people filling the airport.
“When you walk down the pathway, crowds on both sides and they’re applauding, and there’re tears in their eyes,” he said. “You see the appreciation that’s being expressed. I had a feeling, ‘My God, we accomplished something!’ ... The feeling after the Honor Flight was a feeling I’d never had before and haven’t had since.”
Their generation is quickly dwindling in number. The oldest, Henry Kral, who was not at lunch, they guessed was 98 years old. Most of the others were around 94 or 95.
“Boy, I feel like a spring chicken,” said Hetland. “I won’t be 94 until next month.”
But as long as they’re able, they plan on participating in the parade, waving to the crowd with the hope it’ll keep the history alive.
