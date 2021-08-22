Watch now: ‘Hero’ | Man dies after saving two children from water off North Beach

RACINE — A 40-year-old man died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. He said the man was "a hero.”

The man entered the water to save the children, who were related to him, at about 3 p.m., Schmaling said in an interview. The children got out of the water thanks to the man, whom Schmaling said was from Missouri, but he was unable to get out.

Emergency responders, including lifeguards and emergency personnel from around Racine County, found the man at about 4 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were three drowning deaths on the Racine lakefront in June: A 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.