RACINE — Officials with the Racine Heritage Museum are letting county municipalities know they are in the market for a new home.
For several years, museum officials have been steadily ramping up the dialogue about the need for a new location, saying the museum has outgrown its current home at 701 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
Steve Rogstad, chairman of the board of the Heritage Museum, said museum officials are “open for discussion.”
“All options are on the table,” Rogstad said. “We’re more than willing to engage in conversation with any government entity that might be interested in having the Racine Heritage Museum in it.”
Mount Pleasant has been mentioned as a possible new home for the museum but, according to Chris Paulson, executive director for the museum, all discussions about possible sites are just hypothetical at this point.
“It’s no secret that it’s been a long-term strategic objective to grow the museum,” Paulson said. “We have an extensive collection in our care in a building that has limitations and it limits our ability to share it with the community.”
With many more items in storage, Paulson said the museum would like to find a place to show off more exhibits.
“We want to see this museum grow,” Paulson said. “And so any opportunity to discuss what might possibly be (an option), is welcome.”
Dave Blank, CEO of Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion agency, said he has been talking to museum officials “for years about what they could do” with a larger building.
“They are in need of more space,” Blank said. “They have some fantastic things.”
Fundraiser considered
One possibility museum officials are looking at in their quest to find a larger space is hiring someone to be a major fundraiser for the museum. The museum board has asked the County Board for $300,000 of “seed money” to create the position that would last a minimum of three years.
County Board Supervisor Don Trottier of Mount Pleasant said he and other supervisors are discussing the possibility of such an investment but it is too early in the budget process to know if funds will be available
“We want to look at what’s in the budget now and see if there’s any room in the budget for the proposed seed money,” Trottier said. “It’s in a waiting period right now … I’d say we’re analyzing it right now.”
Trottier said members of the public, if they are interested in this investment, should approach their County Board members or County Executive Jonathan Delagrave with their concerns or expressions of support about the museum.
“We need some feedback from the public,” Trottier said.
