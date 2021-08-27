Here's where you can get vaccinated against COVID and get paid up to $200 in the City of Racine in the next week

RACINE — The City of Racine and AMI Health have scheduled several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community over the coming weeks and eligible residents can receive up to $200 as an incentive if they get fully vaccinated before Sept. 6.
To make it easy to keep track of where clinics are that qualify for the incentive, the city has created an easy-to-use map and calendar at vaccinateracine.org.
“We have seen the number of people increase at our clinics with the launch of our gift card incentive program. As COVID cases and hospitalization of unvaccinated people continue to rise, we continue to make vaccination opportunities available throughout our community,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Between the City’s $100 gift card incentives, and the additional $100 incentive from the state, City residents are now eligible for up to $200 in gift cards if they get vaccinated before Sept. 6. And remember, if you’re already vaccinated, but bring another City resident to get vaccinated, you will get a $50 Good Neighbor gift card from the City,” added Mason.
There are many opportunities to get vaccinated by Sept. 6 to receive the full incentives, including:
Saturday, Aug. 28:
- Gifford K8 School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., 9 a.m.-noon.
- Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-noon.
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Back to School Block Party, St. Clair Street (between Hagerer and High Street), 2-6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30:
- Park High School’s Back to School Block Party, 1901 12th St., 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31:
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave.,11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School Open House, 903 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, 5-7 p.m.
- Knapp Elementary School Open House, 2701 17th St., 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2:
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Regency Mall AMI Clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- The Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main St., 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3:
- Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave., 1-5 p.m.
- Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., 3-6 p.m.
- Case High School football game, 7345 Washington Ave., 6:30-9 p.m.
All vaccinations at these locations are free and do not require appointments, ID or health insurance. Additional pop-up vaccine clinics and more details about all of these locations can be found at vaccinateracine.org.
Information about the eligibility for the City of Racine vaccine incentive program can be found at racinecoronavirus.org/incentive-gift-cards-for-covid-19-vaccinations/ and information about the state incentive program can be found at 100.wisconsin.gov.