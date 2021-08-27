Here's where you can get vaccinated against COVID and get paid up to $200 in the City of Racine in the next week

RACINE — The City of Racine and AMI Health have scheduled several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community over the coming weeks and eligible residents can receive up to $200 as an incentive if they get fully vaccinated before Sept. 6.

To make it easy to keep track of where clinics are that qualify for the incentive, the city has created an easy-to-use map and calendar at vaccinateracine.org .

“We have seen the number of people increase at our clinics with the launch of our gift card incentive program. As COVID cases and hospitalization of unvaccinated people continue to rise, we continue to make vaccination opportunities available throughout our community,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Between the City’s $100 gift card incentives, and the additional $100 incentive from the state, City residents are now eligible for up to $200 in gift cards if they get vaccinated before Sept. 6. And remember, if you’re already vaccinated, but bring another City resident to get vaccinated, you will get a $50 Good Neighbor gift card from the City,” added Mason.