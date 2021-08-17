Here's where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County right now

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are 10 times higher than they were a month ago. Hospitalizations six times higher.
Regency Mall: Tuesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Thursdays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), walk-ins welcome, ages 12-17 must be accompanied by parent/guardian
Schedule appointment at City Hall: Visit racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php, email publichealth@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9201.
Get vaccinated at home: Available for homebound individuals living in Racine County through a partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Ascension, and Hometown Pharmacy. Call 262-636-3200 for an appointment or visit bit.ly/37hjJo2 for more information in English and en Español.
Find a provider through the CDC Vaccine Finder: vaccines.gov
Find a provider through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry: Visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064.
Get vaccinated at upcoming RUSD back-to-school events
- Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Park High School for the “Park Relaunch” back-to-school event
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Mitchell K-8 School for the “Stuff the Bus” back-to-school event
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-noon, at Gifford K-8 School for a back to school clean-up event
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m., at Julian Thomas Elementary for open house
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m., at Knapp Elementary School for open house
- Friday, Sept. 3, 6:30-9 p.m., at Case High School during the Case-Park football game
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45-7:45 p.m., at The REAL School for open house