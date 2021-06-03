Here's what's planned in Racine and Burlington to celebrate Juneteenth this month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These elected officials in these positions that continue to be in these positions that don’t address our concerns, that (expletive) has got to go...

“Now isn’t the time to be politically correct ... (Expletive referring to excrement) starts up top and runs downhill,” he continued. “We’ve got allies. We’ve got supporters. The biggest thing for us as black and brown people in this country is the wealth gap. Don’t get it twisted. You can’t shake the tree when your funding comes from the white majority.”

For more information, contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.

Burlington

The second annual Juneteenth Rally in Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Aven., Burlington, is to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The rally is a family-friendly event that will feature live music, speakers, dance performances, comedy, kids games, vendors, food and treats. It is being organized by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Learn more by finding the event’s Facebook page by going to bit.ly/3pdxdcB or by searching for “Burlington Juneteenth Celebration” on Facebook.

