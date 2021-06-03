Here's what's planned in Racine and Burlington to celebrate Juneteenth this month

On June 19, 1865, U.S. General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, Texas, emancipating the enslaved people there.
The commemoration of that announcement came to be known as Juneteenth, as well as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.
Official celebrations of the holiday are planned in the cities of Racine and Burlington later this month.
Racine
The city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center is to host a Juneteenth Day Celebration on Saturday, June 19, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.
The event is free and open to the public. A full day of performances, basketball games, children’s activities, and food will make for an enjoyable day of celebration for the entire family.
The Juneteenth Celebration is sponsored by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, as well as by:
- Caron Butler
- SC Johnson
- Racine Mirror
- Insider News Racine
- Educators Credit Union
- The All of Us Research Program at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- The African American Council
Last year, hundreds gathered when Butler, a local who became an NBA star, spoke at Racine’s Juneteenth rally less than a month after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody,
“These elected officials in these positions that continue to be in these positions that don’t address our concerns, that (expletive) has got to go...
“Now isn’t the time to be politically correct ... (Expletive referring to excrement) starts up top and runs downhill,” he continued. “We’ve got allies. We’ve got supporters. The biggest thing for us as black and brown people in this country is the wealth gap. Don’t get it twisted. You can’t shake the tree when your funding comes from the white majority.”
For more information, contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.
Burlington
The second annual Juneteenth Rally in Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Aven., Burlington, is to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
The rally is a family-friendly event that will feature live music, speakers, dance performances, comedy, kids games, vendors, food and treats. It is being organized by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Learn more by finding the event’s Facebook page by going to bit.ly/3pdxdcB or by searching for “Burlington Juneteenth Celebration” on Facebook.