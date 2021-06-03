 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what's planned in Racine and Burlington to celebrate Juneteenth this month
0 comments
topical alert top story

Here's what's planned in Racine and Burlington to celebrate Juneteenth this month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On June 19, 1865, U.S. General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, Texas, emancipating the enslaved people there.

The commemoration of that announcement came to be known as Juneteenth, as well as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.

Official celebrations of the holiday are planned in the cities of Racine and Burlington later this month.

Racine

The city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center is to host a Juneteenth Day Celebration on Saturday, June 19, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

The event is free and open to the public. A full day of performances, basketball games, children’s activities, and food will make for an enjoyable day of celebration for the entire family.

The Juneteenth Celebration is sponsored by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, as well as by:

  • Caron Butler
  • SC Johnson
  • Racine Mirror
  • Insider News Racine
  • Educators Credit Union
  • The All of Us Research Program at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • The African American Council

Last year, hundreds gathered when Butler, a local who became an NBA star, spoke at Racine’s Juneteenth rally less than a month after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody,

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“These elected officials in these positions that continue to be in these positions that don’t address our concerns, that (expletive) has got to go...

“Now isn’t the time to be politically correct ... (Expletive referring to excrement) starts up top and runs downhill,” he continued. “We’ve got allies. We’ve got supporters. The biggest thing for us as black and brown people in this country is the wealth gap. Don’t get it twisted. You can’t shake the tree when your funding comes from the white majority.”

For more information, contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.

Burlington

The second annual Juneteenth Rally in Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Aven., Burlington, is to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The rally is a family-friendly event that will feature live music, speakers, dance performances, comedy, kids games, vendors, food and treats. It is being organized by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Learn more by finding the event’s Facebook page by going to bit.ly/3pdxdcB or by searching for “Burlington Juneteenth Celebration” on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News