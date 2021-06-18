Here's what's planned for Juneteenth tomorrow in Racine and Burlington

Jeff Charles Erickson was able to meet his first grandson, be at his daughter’s wedding and walk her down the aisle, all in 2019. He congratulated his third child, Jeremy, when he graduated college in 2018.

Even though Jeff was struggling with cancer over the past five years, the family was not prepared for his death, his daughter Brittany Erickson said.

Jeff had received a bone marrow transplant to help fight his lymphoblastic leukemia four years prior from his donor, Brittany Alana Cole. The last several years he was alive that were made possible because of the transplant were “very special,” Brittany Erickson said.

Brittany, Jeremy and their older brother Matthew lost two parental figures within eight days. Brittany and Matthew lost their mother Julie Oesau after she died of peritoneal cancer June 6. Then Jeff, father of all three, died on Monday from leukemia complications connected to his career as a Caledonia firefighter. He was 56.