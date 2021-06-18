Here's what's planned for Juneteenth tomorrow in Racine and Burlington

Wisconsin got a jump on its Juneteenth celebrations on Friday by raising a commemorative flag over the state Capitol and holding a ceremony organized by black lawmakers and attended by Gov. Tony Evers and others.
Evers, a Democrat, last year ordered the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time in the state’s history.
Although the holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is technically Saturday, the flag was raised a day early and will fly until Monday, temporarily replacing a rainbow gay pride flag that flies over the Capitol in June.
In a prepared statement, Evers said the work toward equity and justice in Wisconsin is “far from finished.”
“Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and healthcare to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity,” Evers said. “We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”
Federal holiday
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday. The holiday is officially known as “Juneteenth National Independence Day.”
Biden’s signature followed a bipartisan vote in Congress where just 14 Republicans, including Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, voted against establishing Juneteenth as a new federal holiday.
“Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based ‘Independence Day,’ “ Tiffany said in a statement, although nearly 200 of his fellow House Republicans voted in favor of the bill. “There is only one Independence Day in America, just as there is only one National Anthem, one American flag and one America — under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
“It is unfortunate that some have chosen to politicize the naming of this important historical event — one of many momentous milestones in America’s shared journey that began in 1776 to create a more perfect union — to turn Americans against one another and foment division based on skin color instead of uniting us.”
Supporters of the creation of the federal holiday have pointed out that while the U.S. was freed as a country from England’s rule in the 18th century, the vast majority of black residents of the new nation were not free until 1865.
Local events
RACINE
A 2.3 mile march — the “Underground Railroad Freedom Walk” — from Downtown Racine to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, is scheduled to begin after 9 a.m. Saturday.
The city’s official Juneteenth celebration is scheduled to begin at noon at the Bryant Center.
From noon to 4 p.m. at the Bryant Center, Ascension Wisconsin will be administering free first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
The commentator for the event will be Kelly Scroggins-Powell, co-founder of Racine Women for Racial Justice. Scheduled performers include:
- Rob Lee
- Funk Brotherz
- High Stakes Band
- Lee Mayfield, Family, & Friends
- Chicken Grease
- K. Powell and the Promise
- Grooveline
- Jeff, Jerry and BD Freeman.
For more information, contact the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.
BURLINGTON
Burlington’s second-ever Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Echo Lake Park. It is organized by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Among the festivities planned are some with a somber tone. Former inmate Talib Akbar plans to bring a mobile “life-size model of solitary confinement” to illustrate the horrors of that treatment.
Speakers and performers include Miss Black Wisconsin 2020 Tajzeé Strong, activist Vaun Mayes, singer Omar Tatum, spoken-word artist Jendora “EnerJ” Kelley, magic by Zack Percell and dance from the Milwaukee troupe Signature Dance Company.
Food — including rib tips, pulled pork and brats — is to be provided by Milwaukee-based Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers and Scott Bauer of the Associate Press contributed to this report.