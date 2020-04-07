Here's what's on the ballot today: referendum, contested races, presidential preference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Today is Election Day, an opportunity for voters to cast their votes for candidates in local, state and federal races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One of the most highly debated items up for decision is the Racine Unified School District referendum, in which RUSD asks voters for permission to collect $1 billion beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. That money would fund construction of new schools to replace buildings set to close and renovations of others. The average age of Unified school buildings is 79.

The district’s current policy is to keep collections approved through this referendum at $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, the amount that Unified currently collects to fund construction and energy efficiency debt.

This would keep the referendum-related tax rate flat. However, future boards could vote — through a supermajority — to change that policy. Unified’s overall mill rate is $9.49.

On the west end of the county, Waterford High School District voters will see another referendum on the April 7 ballot. The referendum will ask voters’ permission to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to keep a police resource officer at the school.