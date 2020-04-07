Here's what's on the ballot today: referendum, contested races, presidential preference

RACINE COUNTY — Today is Election Day, an opportunity for voters to cast their votes for candidates in local, state and federal races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
One of the most highly debated items up for decision is the Racine Unified School District referendum, in which RUSD asks voters for permission to collect $1 billion beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. That money would fund construction of new schools to replace buildings set to close and renovations of others. The average age of Unified school buildings is 79.
The district’s current policy is to keep collections approved through this referendum at $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, the amount that Unified currently collects to fund construction and energy efficiency debt.
This would keep the referendum-related tax rate flat. However, future boards could vote — through a supermajority — to change that policy. Unified’s overall mill rate is $9.49.
On the west end of the county, Waterford High School District voters will see another referendum on the April 7 ballot. The referendum will ask voters’ permission to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to keep a police resource officer at the school.
A statewide referendum is also on the ballot which aims to strengthen victims' rights in the Wisconsin state constitution.
The proposed constitutional amendment is part of a nationwide effort known as Marsy’s Law. Similar amendments and laws have been approved in more than 10 other states. Proponents say the measure goes too far.
In addition, voters will cast their presidential preference vote and pair down the Democratic candidates in the upcoming November presidential election.
East end contested races
There are six contested seats for the Racine County Board. Incumbent Monte Osterman is taking on challenger Steve Smetana for the District 3 seat, incumbent David Cooke is taking on challenger Jody Spencer for the District 5 seat, and Colin McKenna and Eric Hopkins are vying for the District 9 seat.
Jason Eckman and Kim Mahoney are also facing off for the District 14 seat, Thomas Pringle and Joel Jacobsen are vying for the District 20 seat, and incumbent Mike Dawson is facing off against challenger Judi Adams for the District 21 seat.
There are four contested seats on the Racine City Council. The Fourth District race will pit Dennis Montey against Edwin Santiago, and Mac Platt and Marcus West will vie for the Eighth District. In the 10th District, incumbent Carrie Glenn will take on challenger Samuel Peete. In District 12, incumbent Henry Perez will vie against challengers Stacy Sheppard.
In Caledonia, there are two contested races. The race for seat no. 2 will pit incumbent Dale Stillman against Marc Silverman. Incumbent Fran Martin and challenger Ron Coutts will vie for Seat No. 4.
In Mount Pleasant, Willie Riley and Denise Anastasio will vie for trustee seat no. 4.
West end contested races
In the City of Burlington, incumbent Theresa Meyer is facing challenger off against Casey Kemper for an aldermanic position in District 1.
In Raymond, Stan Bugnacki and Keith Kastensen are running for Seat No. 3 on the Raymond Village trustee positions.
In Union Grove, incumbent Timothy Mallach is vying against challenger Adam Graf for Seat No. 4.
In Norway, incumbent Ralph Schopp will take on challenger Timothy Hansen for Seat No. 3 as town supervisor.
In the Town of Waterford, incumbents Tim Szeklinski and Teri Jendusa-Nicholai will face off against Scott Burns and David Kwasinski for two supervisor seats.
Contested school board races
In the Racine Unified School District, incumbent Dennis Wiser and Scott Coey will face off for the District 2 seat on the board.
For Yorkville Elementary, incumbent Jeff Gruhn and challengers Scott Nelson, Lori Christiansen and Dave Callewaert for two open seats on the school board.
For Union Grove High School, incumbents Diane Skewes and Randall Henderson, and challenger Patrick Brinkman, are vying for two open seats on the board.
State races
Incumbent Daniel Kelly of Middleton will take on challenger Jill Karofsky of Madison to retain his position as justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Justices serve a 10-year term and earn a yearly salary of $159,297.
Challenger Paul Bugenhagen Jr. of Mukwonago will attempt to unseat incumbent Lisa Neubauer of Racine for a position as the justice of District 2 on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
District II, which is headquartered in Waukesha, covers Racine, Kenosha, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
Caitlin Sievers contributed to this article.
