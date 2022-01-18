Here's what we know about today's plane crash near Interstate 94

YORKVILLE — A plane crash near Sylvania Airport in Tuesday left the plane, a Cessna, heavily damaged.
No fatalities have been reported. Flight for Life was called to the scene.
The airport is immediately west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 11.
What caused the crash remains unclear at this time, although one TV outlet reported that it was suspected a wind gust blew the small plane off-course during an attempted take-off.
Wind gusts in Racine between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. were recorded above 25 mph.
The plane came to rest next to a fuel truck, but the truck avoided being seriously damaged.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was still active with responders from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department also responded to the crash.
According to publicly available FAA online records, the plane is registered to a Waterford man.
Phone calls to the airport Tuesday went unanswered.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.