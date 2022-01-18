Here's what we know about today's plane crash near Interstate 94

YORKVILLE — A plane crash near Sylvania Airport in Tuesday left the plane, a Cessna, heavily damaged.

No fatalities have been reported. Flight for Life was called to the scene.

The airport is immediately west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 11.

What caused the crash remains unclear at this time, although one TV outlet reported that it was suspected a wind gust blew the small plane off-course during an attempted take-off.

Wind gusts in Racine between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. were recorded above 25 mph.

The plane came to rest next to a fuel truck, but the truck avoided being seriously damaged.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was still active with responders from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

According to publicly available FAA online records, the plane is registered to a Waterford man.

Phone calls to the airport Tuesday went unanswered.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adam Rogan Reporter-Local Editor Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan Follow Adam Rogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today