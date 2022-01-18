 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical alert top story

Here's what we know about today's plane crash near Interstate 94

Plane crash

A plane crashed Tuesday at Sylvania Airport, 2624 S. Sylvania Ave.

 Rachel Kubik

YORKVILLE — A plane crash near Sylvania Airport in Tuesday left the plane, a Cessna, heavily damaged.

Plane Crash

A Flight for Life helicopter flies over a Racine County Sheriff's Office vehicle following a plane crash Tuesday at Sylvania Airport.

No fatalities have been reported. Flight for Life was called to the scene. 

The airport is immediately west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 11.

What caused the crash remains unclear at this time, although one TV outlet reported that it was suspected a wind gust blew the small plane off-course during an attempted take-off.

Wind gusts in Racine between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. were recorded above 25 mph.

The plane came to rest next to a fuel truck, but the truck avoided being seriously damaged.

Plane Crash

A Cessna plane that crashed Tuesday came to rest next to a fuel truck. Responding to the scene were the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, seen at left.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was still active with responders from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

According to publicly available FAA online records, the plane is registered to a Waterford man.

Phone calls to the airport Tuesday went unanswered.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

