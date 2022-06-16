Here's what to expect at Racine's first Juneteenth Day Unity Parade on Saturday

RACINE — The community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade honoring the success and achievements of the black community.

The parade starts at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 18, on the city’s south side.

The parade will begin near the intersection of Wisconsin Street and DeKoven Avenue, will travel west on DeKoven to Grand Avenue to Caron Butler Drive, to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Juneteenth is held in remembrance of the day, June 19, 1865, when enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their emancipation — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“That is something everybody should celebrate,” Corey Prince said.

Online For more information, search for "1st Annual Racine Juneteenth Day Unity Parade" on Facebook or go bit.ly/3OnQqUl

“That should be a reason to celebrate for people who celebrate America, its ideals and complexities, and everything we strive to be as a perfect nation,” he continued. “We want to celebrate that with the entire community, and it’s not restrictive of color, culture or ethnicity.”

Prince is the owner of Community Consulting, LLC, and is a well-known community organizer. He led the organizing effort of the parade along with other members of the community.

The community gathers together for Saint Patrick’s Day, Greek Fest, Cinco de Mayo and other celebrations, and Prince is hoping for the same spirit for Juneteenth.

“It was something we decided the community needed,” he said of this year’s inaugural Racine Juneteenth Day Unity Parade.

Prince said parade attendees can expect to see “a celebration of African-American success” from community organizations to community leaders.

There will also be representations from history — such as the Buffalo Soldiers, the nickname for the first-ever all-black peacetime U.S. Army regiment — and a living memorial.

Prince assured the public that protocols have been put into place to ensure the parade route would be a safe space.

“I know there’s a concern right now with the increased violence,” he said. “We’re taking increased measures to make sure people are safe.”

