Here's what Sturtevant village president candidates have to say about Amazon, the workforce and inclusion

STURTEVANT — Mike Rosenbaum, current Village President of Sturtevant, is in the running to keep his role against newcomer Walter Davis in the April 6 election.

The president’s salary is $10,000 annually.

Amazon moved to the area in 2020. What are your thoughts on that? Has it helped Sturtevant community’s workforce, and will it pave the way for other employers to move in?

Davis: Amazon does not choose their locations by chance. They put in the research to see where they can be a part of a community that is beneficial to them while also helping the community. Sturtevant is the ideal village to work with. With the reconstruction of Highway 11, Amazon’s access to I-94 is easy and accessible. Sturtevant’s location is ideal.

Amazon has offered good paying jobs to those who need work. Amazon, in my opinion, will add to the attractiveness of building additional businesses in the Sturtevant Village. Their influence is seen with the addition of a Kwik Trip right next to the Amazon location. Amazon has a history of vitalizing surrounding villages with complimentary business.