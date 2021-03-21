Here's what Sturtevant village president candidates have to say about Amazon, the workforce and inclusion

STURTEVANT — Mike Rosenbaum, current Village President of Sturtevant, is in the running to keep his role against newcomer Walter Davis in the April 6 election.
The president’s salary is $10,000 annually.
Amazon moved to the area in 2020. What are your thoughts on that? Has it helped Sturtevant community’s workforce, and will it pave the way for other employers to move in?
Davis: Amazon does not choose their locations by chance. They put in the research to see where they can be a part of a community that is beneficial to them while also helping the community. Sturtevant is the ideal village to work with. With the reconstruction of Highway 11, Amazon’s access to I-94 is easy and accessible. Sturtevant’s location is ideal.
Amazon has offered good paying jobs to those who need work. Amazon, in my opinion, will add to the attractiveness of building additional businesses in the Sturtevant Village. Their influence is seen with the addition of a Kwik Trip right next to the Amazon location. Amazon has a history of vitalizing surrounding villages with complimentary business.
Rosenbaum: Any business in Sturtevant small or as large as Amazon is welcome. Businesses boost overall moral in the community and brings a healthier work force to the area in general. I would hope the addition of Amazon would open doors to other businesses considering our community.
How will Sturtevant play a role in the county’s effort to support low-income/minority residents in the workforce?
Davis: Sturtevant has and will always be a partner in equal opportunity employment. With the continued economic growth expected in Sturtevant, all low-income and minority residents will have access to good paying jobs. As President I will always ensure that any company working to locate in the Village will be of good value to all our residents.
Rosenbaum: Sturtevant is open and receptive to supporting any programs or efforts toward the betterment of all residents in the workforce.(tncms-inline)8a7adf0d-cf74-48a5-9a91-933962c53175[0](/tncms-inline)