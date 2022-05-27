 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Here's what safety measures Racine County schools say they have in place

  • 0
Texas School Shooting

A woman pays her respects at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.

 Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP

The door was open.

It’s one of the most shocking revelations and safety failures that’s come out in the days since the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The shooter was able to walk into Robb Elementary School unabated, apparently because a door to the building had been propped open by a teacher, inadvertently allowing him in.

A school resource officer also apparently wasn't on campus at the time, only driving to the school after the violence began. Then, police officers on scene didn't attempt to enter the room where the shooter was killing fourth-graders for about an hour, wasting precious minutes, which law enforcement officials have now admitted was a mistake.

Racine County schools — from Burlington Area School District and Waterford Graded School District to the west, and Racine Unified and Siena Catholic Schools to the east — attest that all of their buildings cannot be entered without somebody inside letting them in.

People are also reading…

“All entrances are locked at all times during the school day as required by Act 143 (passed by the Wisconsin legislature five years ago) and all visitors can only enter at the main entrance of each building. Once admitted into the building, we have a visitor management system that screens visitors to ensure they are safe to be inside,” states a letter issued to Waterford elementary school families Wednesday.

Likewise, Siena Catholic Schools, which includes four Racine elementary schools, St. Rita School in Caledonia and St. Catherine's High School in Racine, told its families in a letter: “Secure entrances and routine emergency drills are in place at all six Siena schools, we continue to work with officials on ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training — emergency preparedness and active shooter training — and prioritize investing in additional security. We are committed to exploring the safety measures needed in the pursuit of keeping our schools safe.”

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting

A child looks at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.

Siena Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner added in an email: “We do not routinely have law enforcement officers or armed security in our schools with the exception of events that draw large crowds such as WIAA contests and community-wide fundraisers, or safety drills. We do, however, have well-established relationships with the City of Racine Police Department and Caledonia Police Department to draw on as needed.”

At Burlington public schools, badges are needed to enter any exterior door. More outdoor surveillance cameras were also added following a $43.5 million referendum that passed in 2018 and BASD receiving grants from the Department of Justice.

At Karcher Middle School, BASD's newest building, which opened at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, "has added safety features, such as doors to the wings can be closed," district spokesperson Julie Thomas said in an email.

New Karcher Middle School

Middle school students were greeted by BASD staff and a brand new Karcher Middle School, which made its debut Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

At all Racine Unified schools, “All visitors to our schools must hit a buzzer and look into the camera to tell the office staff the purpose of their visit before being buzzed in. They are then buzzed into the main office and must go through there and sign in before being able to enter the school itself," RUSD Chief of Communication Stacy Tapp said in an email. “In the main office, we have a system called Raptor. Before entering the school — beyond the office — visitors must show a valid photo ID and a background check is run against the sexual offender registry. Once cleared, they receive a visitor's badge.”

BASD also uses Raptor.

Burlington High School and RUSD’s three primary high schools — Horlick, Case and Park — have full-time school resource officers who are sworn, full-time police officers. There’s also an SRO that rotates between RUSD’s middle schools. Part-time, off-duty officers are also occasionally hired as security by RUSD.

More inside

Should children be given bulletproof backpacks? How can schools be safer? Racine area officials respond. Local, Page B1

Up-to-date reporting from Uvalde. Nation/World, Page A3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing’s Starliner makes first successful unmanned mission to the ISS and back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News