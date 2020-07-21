Here's what Racinians had to say in public comments about the city's proposed mask requirement ordinance

RACINE — By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the city had received 22 emails against the mandate, 15 in support and three that didn’t fall neatly into either camp.
Not all supporters gave unequivocal support. Some questioned the requirement to wear a mask outdoors. Another woman questioned the exemption on religious grounds. Linda and James Haack pointed out that OSHA has no religious exemptions for businesses where workers are required to wear respirators.
“(T)here’s nothing holy or godly in spreading a communicable disease to others,” the Haacks wrote. “And religious liberty has always been tempered by whether or not the practice harms others.”
Some opponents stated that a mask mandate would drive business away from the city.
“I will take my business out of Racine and drive to places with no city mask mandate,” one commenter, who did not provide a name, stated. “I am current(ly) buying in person to support our local businesses but will stop if you pass this mandate.”
Melissa Warner wrote that with a mask mandate she would be more likely to go out.
“When I am out, I don’t have to wonder, ‘Will it be safe for me to shop here?’” Warner said in her email. “I think it’s the best and least expensive way to control the spread of COVID-19. I think it’s easier on businesses to have uniform regulation.”
Some business owners expressed support for mask wearing in general but were concerned that the specific language of the ordinance would negatively affect their business. One was Brendon Bourdo, owner of ActiveBody Fitness LLC, who said he and his staff have complied with the city’s guidelines by restricting the number of clients and having staff wear masks while working. But he was concerned about requiring his clients wear masks during their workouts.
“As you can understand, our clients often do strenuous exercise during their sessions with their trainer and forcing them to wear a face mask during training may cause issues for some. This could manifest in a couple of ways, such as possible situations with someone having breathing issues during exercise; or some clients could decide they can no longer train with us due to the requirement and quit, which will impact our business,” Bourda wrote. “We are not a big-box gym with memberships, so we’re much more directly impacted if our clients choose to discontinue their training with us. Prioritizing revenue over people’s safety is not the intent here, but we have to look at this realistically because it impacts livelihoods: an ordinance written as this one is has the very real potential to break out business, especially if it is in effect for the remainder of the year.”
A portrait photographer, Ashley Faircloth of Ashley Marie Photography, said the current language of the ordinance would require her clients to wear masks during a portrait session.
“Is there a viable exception for having a portrait taken? It is not feasible nor realistic to expect that all indoor portraits can stop through the remainder of the year if not longer as I find it extremely unlikely that this would lifted before the end of the year (based on the simple experience of how things have been handled and restricted to date),” Faircloth wrote. “There are many portrait photographers within the city limits that would suffer irreparable harm by not being able to perform their indoor services with proper precautions.”
Another commenter recommended the city implement a mask mandate for 30 or 60 days, see how it affects the number of cases in the city and then either extend or discontinue based on the outcome.
Most of the arguments against the mandate questioned the severity of COVID-19 and the outbreak, particularly within Racine. Others questioned the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and argued they were detrimental to the health of those who wear masks.
“It is unethical and unconstitutional to subject healthy, law-abiding citizens to measures that can result in physical and emotional harm and that impinges on their ability to move freely throughout society. For those with deeply held religious beliefs, mask mandates violate their ability to abide by natural law and follow their convictions to walk in faith, not fear,” wrote Alicia Fiallo. “Mandatory medicine and mandated interventions such as social distancing and mask-wearing have no place in a free society; citizens want to maintain the right to make responsible decisions about what is best for themselves and their children based on their unique circumstances.”
“Known problems are respiratory issues, reduced immune response as well as an increase in CO2 blood concentrations!” Matthew Martin wrote. “In addition using anything other than a medical respirator and facial shields to protect oneself from the virus is akin to using a chain link fence to keep out mosquitos.”
As reported by Health Magazine, wearing a mask has only been shown to cause short or long term damage if the wearer has severe pre-existing respiratory problems. "The bottom line? The N95 might be uncomfortable and restrictive to the point where it affects your oxygen and carbon dioxide levels...but you really shouldn’t be wearing that anyway. As for cloth face coverings (either store-bought or homemade), there’s even less of a chance of breathing issues, and it’s definitely not an excuse for going out without one," the magazine reported in an article that included input from multiple doctors and experts.
Others argued that the mandate infringed on their rights, calling it, “an act of tyranny,” “government overreach,” and “socialism”. One individual, who did not provide their name, compared the mask mandate to requirement for Jews living under Nazi Germany to wear Star of David armbands.
“As the Jews said in Germany, ‘It’s only a star…’ People of Wisconsin will rise above this tyranny and vote all of you out of office!” the email read.
Amanda Arient argued that all arguments against mask wearing could be summed up as, “I don’t wanna do it.”
“You can dress that sentiment up anyway you want, whether it’s your right or invoke ideas of freedom, but in the end it’s just people being asked to minorly inconvenience themselves,” Arient wrote. “It’s a small sacrifice for the greater good.”
