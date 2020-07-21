Here's what Racinians had to say in public comments about the city's proposed mask requirement ordinance

Some business owners expressed support for mask wearing in general but were concerned that the specific language of the ordinance would negatively affect their business. One was Brendon Bourdo, owner of ActiveBody Fitness LLC, who said he and his staff have complied with the city’s guidelines by restricting the number of clients and having staff wear masks while working. But he was concerned about requiring his clients wear masks during their workouts.

“As you can understand, our clients often do strenuous exercise during their sessions with their trainer and forcing them to wear a face mask during training may cause issues for some. This could manifest in a couple of ways, such as possible situations with someone having breathing issues during exercise; or some clients could decide they can no longer train with us due to the requirement and quit, which will impact our business,” Bourda wrote. “We are not a big-box gym with memberships, so we’re much more directly impacted if our clients choose to discontinue their training with us. Prioritizing revenue over people’s safety is not the intent here, but we have to look at this realistically because it impacts livelihoods: an ordinance written as this one is has the very real potential to break out business, especially if it is in effect for the remainder of the year.”