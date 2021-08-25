Here's what people are saying about the noise-related opposition to a new Flight for Life base in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A recent proposal to have a helicopter ambulance base for Flight for Life at Burlington Municipal Airport has caused strong reactions with area residents.

The following is a list of comments from readers of the Journal Times on our Facebook page, Racine County News Scanner Facebook and Kenosha County News Scanner Facebook.

“Hopefully those that are concerned about the noise will never need this service for their loved ones.” — Christine Drake

“We had to use flight for life in 2009 and it saved our child’s life. Over the course of 10 days and nights we watched FFL leave from Rockford. We are in the flight path of FFL now. A little noise inconvenience is will worth a life that is saved because of them.” — Susan Reschke Grazier

“I (live) a block from All Saints/Ascension hospital where FFL lands in Racine, and the air traffic from the Mitchell Airport has diverted to fly over my house due to their runway construction. Honestly, it’s not really noticeable to me, unless the helicopter is buzzing directly over my house on a low descent, and even then 30 seconds to save someone’s life… hopefully ambulance don’t have to drive past their houses either…” — Meagen Birkland