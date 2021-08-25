Here's what people are saying about the noise-related opposition to a new Flight for Life base in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A recent proposal to have a helicopter ambulance base for Flight for Life at Burlington Municipal Airport has caused strong reactions with area residents.
The following is a list of comments from readers of the Journal Times on our Facebook page, Racine County News Scanner Facebook and Kenosha County News Scanner Facebook.
“Hopefully those that are concerned about the noise will never need this service for their loved ones.” — Christine Drake
“We had to use flight for life in 2009 and it saved our child’s life. Over the course of 10 days and nights we watched FFL leave from Rockford. We are in the flight path of FFL now. A little noise inconvenience is will worth a life that is saved because of them.” — Susan Reschke Grazier
“I (live) a block from All Saints/Ascension hospital where FFL lands in Racine, and the air traffic from the Mitchell Airport has diverted to fly over my house due to their runway construction. Honestly, it’s not really noticeable to me, unless the helicopter is buzzing directly over my house on a low descent, and even then 30 seconds to save someone’s life… hopefully ambulance don’t have to drive past their houses either…” — Meagen Birkland
“I have lived near a hospital for years. FFL goes over my house several times a week. The sound is not bad at all and in fact gives me a good feeling that these measures are being taken to try and save someone’s life. And may I just say that between this and the school board thing, I’m beginning to think Burlington is full of bib babies without an ounce of good sense.” — Anne Hartley
“Very sad that anyone would consider noise more important than saving lives.” — Debbie Lamb
“That pro-life crowd is sure showing how pro life.” — Jimmy Phuc Nguyen
“As someone who has lived next to the Burlington hospital for 17 years of my life, the noise is nothing. Only time you can truly hear the flight for life helicopter is if you’re outside, or if you’re awake in a 100% silent home. You won’t be worried about those little moments of noise when it’s someone you know who needs to be flighted.” — Rachel Heichelbech
“I live right by the airport. I think it’s a fantasy tic idea.” — Candy Arnold
“I can guarantee that the majority of the ones complaining about the noise are mostly seniors. A bunch of old fuddy duddys. You know the old folks who run into the yard and shake their fist at neighborhood kids playing outside.” — Kevin N. Overly
“A life saved far outweighs any noise concern. This comes from a gal who grew up by a runway with planes landing every 5 minutes.” — Jennifer Blomquist Drager