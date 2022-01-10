Here's what people are saying about Burlington's new rebranding concept

BURLINGTON — A proposal to drop “Chocolate City U.S.A.” and rebrand the City of Burlington with the slogan “Small Wonder, Big Dreams” is generating strong reactions in the community.

Using a $40,000 state grant, the city hired the firm GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions. The Illinois-based consulting firm researched Burlington and its identity in developing proposals for rebranding.

The following is a sample of comments from readers in a Facebook group called “Burlington Wisconsin Area Shop Local.” Some comments have been edited for brevity or clarity.

“First impression is that I’m really not impressed. Calling ourselves a small wonder, to me, is selling us short.” — Hector Villarreal Jr.

“I don’t see the need for a change.” — Michael Leach

“Quit spending money to brand the town. Not every place needs a brand, and those funds could probably be used better elsewhere.” — Katrina DeGroot

“Sounds dumb. How much is being spent on this? Get idea names from the people that live here. It’d be a cool contest.” — Lori Kegley Mehring

“Nothing will replace Chocolate City.” — Aaron Miller

“Dumb!!!! Why change it?” — Donna Wermeling Malom

“Really? That much money for that. Blahahaha.” — Jose Junior

“How lame! I think first-graders could come up with something better.” — Edna Miller

“What about ‘Historic Chocolate City’ since there’s such a rich history with Nestle, Chocolate Fest, a historic downtown presence, etc., and we get to kind of keep ‘Chocolate City?’ — Debbie Hecketsweiler

“Looks like a logo made on one of those free websites. Certainly not done by a professional.” — Barbara Ann Yambor-Burmeister

“Small Wonder, Big Dreams. Yikes! It conveys a message that this amazing city doesn’t have its ‘stuff’ together.” — Christine Schultz

“If we don’t have something outstanding that is really perfect, why have one at all? Not every community has a slogan. Just throwing money out the window.” — Barb Lois

“We shouldn’t feel forced into having to have a tagline or motto. An awesome logo would say 1,000 words. But this isn’t it.” — Bernard Petersen

“I mean, ChocolateFest is not nearly as great as it used to be, and we really don’t live up to the expectations that Chocolate City implies. So maybe it’s time for a rebrand. But, yeah, that logo example is really underwhelming.” — Rachel Cate

“Just keep the chocolate theme. What a waste of taxpayer money.” — Ken Daniels

“Not seeing it. Not really a ‘brand.’” — Wayne Swihart

“No, thanks. Not a fan.” — Amy Stark

“Dumb.” — Rayjay Johnson Jr.

“How about ‘Home of the Liars Club?’ At least it says something unique to Burlington. Small Wonder, Big Dreams says nothing about our city.” — Janine Oldenburg

“It just doesn’t make any sense why they all of a sudden want to change it. It’s always been Chocolate City, and it will always be that way to me.” — Jennifer Kofron

“It does not do anything for me. I would rather leave it as Chocolate City.” — Penny Werth

“Don’t see it. Keep looking.” — Mikki Collins Davis

“Leave ‘Chocolate City’ as our logo. I smell the chocolate all the time still throughout our city, so Nestlé must still make something with chocolate.” — Bernie Roosa

“Yuck.” — Gina Maass

“I’ve lived here my whole life and can’t remember a day I haven’t smell the chocolate. Nestle is still here, they still make chocolate, they still make morsels, and they’re starting cookie dough. Rebranding is a waste of the city money.” — Cathy Fennema

“This sounds dumb.” — Karen Kallem

“How about rather then rename the city, we actually do more events to live up to our current name. It can’t be that hard to incorporate chocolate into events.” — Todd Bauman

“Weird. Doesn’t say anything.” — Ronald Kolman

“Lame.” — Ann Pieters

