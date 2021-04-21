 Skip to main content
Here's what locals cheering Chauvin's conviction for the killing of George Floyd had to say Tuesday
CHAUVIN TRIAL

Here's what locals cheering Chauvin's conviction for the killing of George Floyd had to say Tuesday

Xavier Simmons and Elaine Marie Kinch

Xavier Simmons, right, leader of the Change Is Coming group that has organized many marches and demonstrations related to civil rights, smokes a cigarette as Elaine Marie Kinch of Racine looks on while carrying a Black Lives Matter flag on Monument Square on Tuesday, hours after a Minneapolis jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — “Change is coming,” Xavier Simmons, the 24-year-old founder of the CHANGE IS COMING group that has organized many marches regarding racial justice, said during a small gathering Tuesday on Monument Square, hours after a Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the killing of George Floyd last year.

“The black and brown community deserved this 401 years ago. We deserved this change,” said Simmons, who is black. “We’ve got to abolish the police system.”

About a dozen people gathered in Downtown Racine Tuesday to celebrate the verdict, a crowd dwarfed by the hundreds who marched and honked car horns through Milwaukee and possibly thousands who filled the streets of the Twin Cities.

Elaine Marie Kinch, a native of Dearborn, Michigan, who is now retired in Racine, showed up to Monument Square Tuesday with a Black Lives Matter flag. She said she cried tears of joy when the guilty verdicts were called out.

“We have to show there is some justice in our system,” she said.

Teenagers carrying Black Lives Matter signs

Racine Lutheran High School students Laszaria Ozier, 14, at left, and Colton Hipke, 15, say they are “happy” about “justice being served for George Floyd” during a gathering at Monument Square after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd while kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, on Tuesday. They both called for other police officers accused of killing people to face trials. On Ozier's poster are the names Ty'Rese West and Donte West, two Racine men whose deaths at the hands of police sparked outrage among segments of the Racine community.

Racine Lutheran High School students Laszaria Ozier, 14, and Colton Hipke, 15, had similar reactions, happy to see Chauvin being punished for the death of Floyd.

“I was moreso satisfied, if justice that can be served for George Floyd then justice can be served for all the lives that were taken,” Ozier said, expressing hope that other police officers who have killed people may face trials.

Like Kinch, Jane Brosseau of Racine said she also wept after the jury found Chauvin guilty. “It was tears of relief and a thousand anxiety moments’ disappointment,” she said. “It’s hard not to see justice. It hurts us all.”

Jane Brosseau shows off her Black Lives Matter shirt

Jane Brosseau shows off her Black Lives Matter shirt on Monument Square Tuesday, after learning that Derek Chauvin had been found guilty in the killing of George Floyd. "I cried" after hearing about the conviction, Brosseau said. "It was tears of relief and a thousand anxiety moments' disappointment ... It's hard not to see justice. It hurts us all."

Conviction considered a single step

Few leaders nationwide expressed negative emotions after the conviction. Those who did make statements tended to express hope and optimism for the future that may see more police officers accused of wrongdoing facing legal repercussions.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell

Scroggins-Powell

“Black people across this country continue to die at the hands of police officers because of their militarized police practices. (I have) great relief to see that no longer are police being allowed to commit these atrocities against people of color, against men of color without any accountability. I’m just grateful,” Kelly Scroggins-Powell, founder of Racine Women for Racial Justice, said during a phone call Tuesday.

John Tate II

Tate

Racine City Council President John Tate II, in a statement, added: “This is a rare moment in the American justice system and fulfills the demand for accountability, but this is not justice. Justice is neither vengeance nor simple accountability. True justice is change — transformation in such a way that the potential to commit harm is removed.”

In Burlington, the verdict was applauded by members of a group fighting racist treatment of African-Americans and other minorities in the Racine County community.

Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air

Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air during a November 2020 Burlington Area School District meeting.

Laura Bielefeldt of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism said the conviction of the police officer in George Floyd’s death should send a message to all law enforcement members that they are not above the law.

Bielefeldt said while the Minneapolis case is important, it is just one step in an ongoing struggle for racial equality in the criminal justice system and other aspects of American life.

“I am completely enjoying this moment of small victory,” she said. “But that’s what it is — it’s a start.”

'WE WILL BE HEARD'

Dozens gathered at Echo Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, preceding a car caravan through Burlington as part of a Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism-led "Black Education Matters Demonstration" of a virtual Burlington Area School Board meeting on Monday night. The School Board was set to vote Monday on adding anti-racism elements to its anti-bullying policy, a step that anti-racism activists say doesn’t go far enough to address racism in the city. “It’s been more for show than the real deal,” said BCDR member and Burlington resident Erin Ramczyk, pictured above with her daughter Cora, a first-grader.

Erin Ramczyk, another member of the coalition, said her thoughts were with the witnesses in Minneapolis who saw Chauvin’s mistreatment of George Floyd and who helped to gather evidence that led to Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the murder case.

“George Floyd is getting justice because the people witnessing what was happening to him was wrong, and they did something about it,” Ramczyk said. “It is a testament to the power of the people, even in the face of deeply embedded systemic racism.”

Among those calling for change to the U.S. criminal justice system, along with Gov. Tony Evers, was Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. He said in a statement: “No jury verdict can bring Mr. Floyd back. Nor does this verdict mean that we don’t need to reform our criminal justice system. But today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family.”

