Here's what locals cheering Chauvin's conviction for the killing of George Floyd had to say Tuesday

Racine City Council President John Tate II, in a statement, added: “This is a rare moment in the American justice system and fulfills the demand for accountability, but this is not justice. Justice is neither vengeance nor simple accountability. True justice is change — transformation in such a way that the potential to commit harm is removed.”

In Burlington, the verdict was applauded by members of a group fighting racist treatment of African-Americans and other minorities in the Racine County community.

Laura Bielefeldt of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism said the conviction of the police officer in George Floyd’s death should send a message to all law enforcement members that they are not above the law.

Bielefeldt said while the Minneapolis case is important, it is just one step in an ongoing struggle for racial equality in the criminal justice system and other aspects of American life.

“I am completely enjoying this moment of small victory,” she said. “But that’s what it is — it’s a start.”

Erin Ramczyk, another member of the coalition, said her thoughts were with the witnesses in Minneapolis who saw Chauvin’s mistreatment of George Floyd and who helped to gather evidence that led to Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the murder case.