Here's what locals are saying in response to the idea of requiring rental inspections in Burlington

Burlington leaders balk at requiring rental inspections, despite report of tenants being 'threatened' by landlords Burlington officials want rental properties to be inspected regularly in the hopes of reversing neighborhood decay and preventing abuses by landlords. Aldermen don't seem wholly excited about the idea, fearing "government overreach."

BURLINGTON — A proposal from City of Burlington leaders to have rental properties regularly inspected has garnered polarizing reactions from area residents.

Here's what our readers on both sides of the issue have been saying about the idea, garnered from JournalTimes.com and on Facebook:

“That's a good thing for the landlords. They will be able to charge more for rent; it will help keep the riff raff out of their places. I seen beautiful places just get destroyed by tenants that don't care about nothing” — Michael Sanilas

“Sounds like we know which alder people are currently landlords benefitting from the current failing system…” — Peter Braun

“How can the landlords afford the upkeep when the renters aren’t paying rent, and the judges refuse to evict them?” — Lary Derrah

“There are landlords that are not slumlords that keep up on their place if they can keep good tenants in their place. Been there done that people destroy your places and midnight move on you. I'd rather have a better quality place and keep better quality people living in the places.” — Michael Sanilas