Here's what locals are saying in response to the idea of requiring rental inspections in Burlington
Here's what locals are saying in response to the idea of requiring rental inspections in Burlington

'For Rent' sign in Burlington as city considers rental inspection program

A sign at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Street in Burlington points toward one of the city's 2,000 rental units spread across about 110 apartment buildings and single-family homes. 

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — A proposal from City of Burlington leaders to have rental properties regularly inspected has garnered polarizing reactions from area residents.

Here's what our readers on both sides of the issue have been saying about the idea, garnered from JournalTimes.com and on Facebook:

“That's a good thing for the landlords. They will be able to charge more for rent; it will help keep the riff raff out of their places. I seen beautiful places just get destroyed by tenants that don't care about nothing” — Michael Sanilas

“Sounds like we know which alder people are currently landlords benefitting from the current failing system…” — Peter Braun

“How can the landlords afford the upkeep when the renters aren’t paying rent, and the judges refuse to evict them?” — Lary Derrah

“There are landlords that are not slumlords that keep up on their place if they can keep good tenants in their place. Been there done that people destroy your places and midnight move on you. I'd rather have a better quality place and keep better quality people living in the places.” —  Michael Sanilas

“We as landlords can only charge so much for rent and I don't need someone telling me when I can rent out a unit. This would just create more problems and longer turn around time as you will end up having to schedule appointments with the CITY and then wait. An exact reason I don't deal with housing. You want good tenants, screen better and buy in better areas.” — Ryan William

“Abuses by landlords, what about the tenants?” — David J. Ortiz

“Good idea! Last apartment we lived in here in Burlington, the wiring and electrical box were so outdated and not up to code that it almost caused an electrical fire. Not only that, but come to find out the store downstairs was stealing power from us, don't think they knew though.” — Ben Baumann

“They should do the same in Elkhorn. Landlord had a house there where the tenants lived there for free and destroyed the house.” — Cheryl Wirkus

“I think it’s necessary to treat rental properties as commercial properties. Restaurants, hotels, and retail stores are required to pass fire and sanitary inspections and hold licenses to sell goods or operate. What makes a non-owner occupied rental property any different?” — Kevin Worm

“This needs to happen in Racine. There are so many slumlords.” — Kea Graves

“Some landlords don't do a thing but collect rent they need rules to follow... and punishments for not…” — Gail Larson

“LEGEND businesses are buying up all the houses that are available and, as you might expect, they aren't interested in spending their cash flow on maintenance.  Small landlords still have pride in their properties and few of them neglect maintenance.” — Herman Hesse

 

