Here's what demonstrators, families of two men who died in the Racine County Jail are demanding

She wondered how a person could die in jail. “That is where they are supposed to be safe,” she said. “Something is going on.”

On a fundraising page dedicated to raising money for Ditello-Scott’s funeral, Blersch wrote that an autopsy concluded Ditello-Scott died from a hematoma to the head, and that Ditello-Scott had unusual swelling of the lungs and stomach.

The Journal Times has requested autopsy reports for both men; as of press time Monday, the reports have not been received.

Ditello-Scott was arrested on suspicion of OWI after 2 a.m. on May 29 in Waterford, after law enforcement allegedly observed him weaving as he drove. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was sleeping in his cell at 7 a.m. Saturday but was dead by 8 a.m.

Blersch is expecting Ditello-Scott's son in September.

She described her fiancé as a gentle man who took care of his family, his children and even her children after they became a couple.

“He was an amazing man and an amazing father who did not deserve this at all,” she said.

Like Shirley James, Blersch wants to know what happened to her loved one in the Racine County Jail.

