Here's what demonstrators, families of two men who died in the Racine County Jail are demanding

RACINE — Members of several racial justice groups gathered on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse on Sunday came with a message: We’re in this for the long haul.
The groups gathered to support the families of Ronquale Ditello-Scott, 22, and Malcolm James, 27, who each died within five days of each other at the Racine County Jail, on May 29 and June 1, respectively. Family and friends of the men stretched across the courthouse steps while a crowd chanted, “We’ve got your back.”
Attorney Kevin O’Connor, who represents both families, said: “This should put a national spotlight on this case because two people died over a holiday weekend and that should never happen.”
‘An amazing father who did not deserve this at all’Sherry James, the mother of Malcolm James, addressed the crowd.
“I am Malcolm Isiah James’ mother, and his life mattered to me,” she said.
She spoke of her frustration at the lack of information from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, and said that no one from that office has communicated with her.
Sherry James said she gathered information posted to social media.
Heather Blersch, the fiancée of Ditello-Scott, did not address the crowd, but in an interview also expressed her frustration with the lack of information.
She wondered how a person could die in jail. “That is where they are supposed to be safe,” she said. “Something is going on.”
On a fundraising page dedicated to raising money for Ditello-Scott’s funeral, Blersch wrote that an autopsy concluded Ditello-Scott died from a hematoma to the head, and that Ditello-Scott had unusual swelling of the lungs and stomach.
The Journal Times has requested autopsy reports for both men; as of press time Monday, the reports have not been received.
Ditello-Scott was arrested on suspicion of OWI after 2 a.m. on May 29 in Waterford, after law enforcement allegedly observed him weaving as he drove. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was sleeping in his cell at 7 a.m. Saturday but was dead by 8 a.m.
Blersch is expecting Ditello-Scott's son in September.
She described her fiancé as a gentle man who took care of his family, his children and even her children after they became a couple.
“He was an amazing man and an amazing father who did not deserve this at all,” she said.
Like Shirley James, Blersch wants to know what happened to her loved one in the Racine County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that James, who was arrested May 28 for allegedly setting his apartment on fire during a mental health crisis, started hitting his head against a concrete wall in his cell on May 29, was hospitalized, returned to the jail and then began hitting his head against the wall again on June 1 before dying. His family questions the report by the RCSO. They believe that James was also tased and Maced prior to his death — the Sheriff’s Office has neither confirmed nor denied that James was tased or Maced — and don’t know what else happened before his death.
Other than fewer than a half-dozen press releases, confirming the deaths of the men and aiming to dispel rumors of a third man who died in the jail, the Sheriff’s Office has not shared much information about what happened. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has pleaded for patience, calling for the community to wait the two months expected for toxicology reports to be completed and for the investigations to be complete.
Federal investigation
O’Connor expressed amazement that two people should die in the Racine County Jail within days of each other.
“Two people should never die in jail,” he said. “They have riots and no one dies.”
He criticized the absence of community leaders and their voices from the public discussion surrounding the two deaths at the jail.
“Community leaders are not stepping up, and they need to be stepping up, and advocating for some kind of change,” O’Connor said.
The investigation into the deaths of James and Ditello-Scott is being conducted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. O’Connor wants a federal investigation.
O’Connor claimed the KCSD would only examine the deaths of the two men. If federal investigators come in from a civil rights wing, he said, they would be allowed to investigate all inmate deaths and injuries going back a number of years.
Rally at the courthouse
The rally at the courthouse for the two families was organized by a familiar face in Racine: Xavier Simmons, the chairman of Change is Coming and a local Black Lives Matter leader.
He echoed the call for an independent investigation.
“We are demanding justice in both of their names,” Simmons said of James and Ditello-Scott.
He said there would continue to be demonstrations until the family has answers to their questions and their concerns are addressed.
Racial justice
The family was supported at the demonstration by many local and regional racial justice organizations, including Black Lives Matter, the Racine Women for Racial Justice, and the national Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
After the rally, the family and friends of James and Ditello-Scott marched through the streets of the neighborhoods surrounding the courthouse, calling for justice for the two men.