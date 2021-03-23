Here's what candidates for Sturtevant Village Board have to say about Amazon, the workforce and inclusion

STURTEVANT — Three trustee seats for the Village of Sturtevant are open for the April 6 election.

In the running for the seats are incumbent Kari Villalpando, Mike Rosenbaum and Jason S. Ingle.

The annual salary for trustees is $7,500.

Amazon moved to the area in 2020. What are your thoughts on that? Has it helped Sturtevant community’s workforce, and will it pave the way for other employers to move in?

Ingle: I think having a business like Amazon in the village is a good thing. Obviously it creates jobs for the residents and revenue for the village. Both of these are needed and will certainly create other jobs in the community. I think it was a win for the village.

Villalpando: When Amazon came before the Planning Commission for approval on their project in 2019, I was eager to approve the project. Amazon’s addition to our Sturtevant community has been an addition that we had been working towards for a few years. We know that this addition to our community has increased job opportunities.