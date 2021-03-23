Here's what candidates for Sturtevant Village Board have to say about Amazon, the workforce and inclusion

STURTEVANT — Three trustee seats for the Village of Sturtevant are open for the April 6 election.
In the running for the seats are incumbent Kari Villalpando, Mike Rosenbaum and Jason S. Ingle.
The annual salary for trustees is $7,500.
Amazon moved to the area in 2020. What are your thoughts on that? Has it helped Sturtevant community’s workforce, and will it pave the way for other employers to move in?
Ingle: I think having a business like Amazon in the village is a good thing. Obviously it creates jobs for the residents and revenue for the village. Both of these are needed and will certainly create other jobs in the community. I think it was a win for the village.
Villalpando: When Amazon came before the Planning Commission for approval on their project in 2019, I was eager to approve the project. Amazon’s addition to our Sturtevant community has been an addition that we had been working towards for a few years. We know that this addition to our community has increased job opportunities.
During this time, Sturtevant has also added other employment opportunities such as Kwik Trip, BRP, and Insinkerator is currently expanding their operations, as well. We hope that this job growth continues within our community, and I will work to make this a continued reality.
How will Sturtevant play a role in the county’s effort to support low-income/minority residents in the workforce?
Ingle: I think the best way to benefit lower income families is to give them the opportunity. We give them opportunity by creating good jobs that are long lasting and have benefits.
Villalpando: Sturtevant can continue to support low income and minority residents within the workforce by partnering with community programs, ensuring access to affordable housing, and fostering economic development. Sturtevant has partnered with, and we will continue to expand, our relationship and build upon our relationship with the SC Johnson iMET Center. This is an incredible community asset that provides education and career training.
We will also continue to offer affordable housing within our community by keeping the tax rate lower than nearby municipalities. Finally, we are committed to improving economic development and creating more family-sustaining jobs.(tncms-inline)89a2fb6e-085f-46b1-8a0b-cd67b7a17223[0](/tncms-inline)