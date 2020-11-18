Here's how you can "Be a Santa" to a local senior this holiday season

RACINE — Home Instead, a home health care service based in Racine, will again conduct its Be a Santa to a Senior program this year.
While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy to local seniors will be more important than ever as many are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19.
To participate, members of the community can visit one of three area tree locations through Dec. 4, choose an ornament and fulfill the gift request for a local senior. Program organizers are hoping to collect 300 gifts, which will be safely delivered to seniors ahead of the holidays.
Locations are:
- Sew n’ Save, 3701 Durand Ave.
- ReMax Realty Office, 1020 West Blvd.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
