Here's how voters in Racine and Kenosha counties can take part in hearing with Wisconsin's fair maps commission

Residents of the 1st Congressional District will have an opportunity next week to voice their opinions on how the district’s map should be drawn.

Gov. Tony Evers has said that one of his priorities has been ensuring that the next 10 years of Wisconsin’s legislative maps are drawn fairly — that is to say, so that they don’t favor any party more another.

After each census, like the one conducted in 2020, states must redraw their legislative maps. Each district — in Wisconsin, that’s 99 Assembly districts and 33 Senate districts — created must include an equal number of residents. However, how the lines are drawn must be approved by the Legislature and signed off by the governor.

In 2012, when lines were drawn following the 2010 census, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature were accused of drawing the lines in their favor; those lines were approved by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Republicans have denied those allegations, although Republicans have had a decisive majority in both the Assembly and Senate.