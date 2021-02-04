 Skip to main content
Here's how voters in Racine and Kenosha counties can take part in hearing with Wisconsin's fair maps commission
topical top story
REDISTRICTING

{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of the 1st Congressional District will have an opportunity next week to voice their opinions on how the district’s map should be drawn.

Gov. Tony Evers has said that one of his priorities has been ensuring that the next 10 years of Wisconsin’s legislative maps are drawn fairly — that is to say, so that they don’t favor any party more another.

After each census, like the one conducted in 2020, states must redraw their legislative maps. Each district — in Wisconsin, that’s 99 Assembly districts and 33 Senate districts — created must include an equal number of residents. However, how the lines are drawn must be approved by the Legislature and signed off by the governor.

In 2012, when lines were drawn following the 2010 census, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature were accused of drawing the lines in their favor; those lines were approved by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Republicans have denied those allegations, although Republicans have had a decisive majority in both the Assembly and Senate.

This has led to a number of Wisconsin county boards — including the Racine County Board in September 2018, as well as the municipalities of Racine and Wind Point last November — to pass resolutions demanding a change that would require a nonpartisan procedure for drawing maps.

One member of The People’s Maps Commission, the commission created by Evers, is a Racine Unified staffer: Elizabeth Tobias. The nine members of the commission were selected by a three-judge panel, not by the governor’s office directly.

The commission will be tasked with drawing new maps, which Evers says he hopes the Wisconsin Legislature will approve.

Part of The People’s Maps Commission’s efforts over the past year have involved public hearings, focusing on different parts of the state. All of the hearings have been held virtually because of the pandemic.

The next hearing is focused on the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties as well as parts of four surrounding counties.

The virtual hearing will be held Feb. 11.

Here’s how to take part:

1. Register to comment by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Each participant will have 3 minutes to speak, via Zoom.

2. Written comments can be made at bit.ly/3trjFfl or appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment

To learn more about the commission, go to govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps.

