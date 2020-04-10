Here's how to volunteer with the state to help COVID-19 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — The State of Wisconsin has formally opened an online registry where active and retired health care professionals can volunteer to serve in "non-clinical support positions" amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Potential volunteers can add themselves to the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR) by going to dhs.wisconsin.gov/preparedness/weavr.

“Through this registry we are creating a wide network of volunteers to increase capacity at hospitals and clinics across Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said during a virtual press briefing Friday. “Help is needed in both clinical and nonclinical support roles. However, we especially need licensed professionals to volunteer for critical clinical roles. This includes physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified nursing assistants, social workers, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, respiratory therapists and behavioral health professionals."

Active and retired health care professionals are eligible to sign up for roles. The state added that "Individuals who are not licensed professionals are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer for non-clinical support positions."