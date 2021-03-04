Here's how to sign up for Wisconsin's newly launched COVID-19 Vaccine Registry

Wisconsin launched an online registry Wednesday where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live, but so far only one health department is fully participating.
The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system. That followed an earlier delay with the Central Racine County Health Department having been part of a planned pre-release the week prior which also didn’t go as planned.
The only vaccinator participating as of Wednesday afternoon is the community clinic in Janesville in Rock County, but more are expected to be added throughout the month. Four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon: those were the City of Wauwatosa, and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties.
How to
To sign up, start by going to vaccinate.wi.gov.
Then, you will be asked to fill out a simple questionnaire, asking questions about where you live, your occupation, risk level, COVID history and background.
Most importantly, contact info will be requested, through which vaccinators can contact you if/when you may be able to be vaccinated.
If you are eligible to be vaccinated and an appointment is available, you should be able to schedule a vaccination through the registry.
Advice from the state
The Department of Health Services directs users whose local provider is not listed to instead check its website for available vaccinators and contact them directly.
Vaccinators active across the state can be found at bit.ly/3c3kVgy.
Other developments
- As of Tuesday, 16.8% of Wisconsin’s adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 15.6%.
- A UW System spokesman said there are no plans for mandatory student vaccinations at any system school.
- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers floated the idea of allowing schools to open before Sept. 1 for the 2021-22 academic year as a way to help students catch up after a year of virtual learning. Such a move would require a change to state law. Republicans have been pressuring Evers to force schools statewide to reopen for in-person learning.
- COVID-19 cases remained relatively low. State health officials reported 539 new cases, among the lowest daily levels seen since July. The seven-day average of cases was 545, down from 575 on Tuesday. The disease was a factor in another 18 deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,458, and the number of active cases in the state stood at 7,185 on Wednesday.
- Madison’s three main hospitals eased their restrictions on visitors. UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health said they will allow one visitor per adult patient and two visitors for pediatric patients at their hospitals and clinics beginning Monday. The hospitals said people with confirmed COVID-19 cases or those experiencing symptoms should not visit.