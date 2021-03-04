Here's how to sign up for Wisconsin's newly launched COVID-19 Vaccine Registry

Wisconsin launched an online registry Wednesday where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live, but so far only one health department is fully participating.

The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system. That followed an earlier delay with the Central Racine County Health Department having been part of a planned pre-release the week prior which also didn’t go as planned.

The only vaccinator participating as of Wednesday afternoon is the community clinic in Janesville in Rock County, but more are expected to be added throughout the month. Four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon: those were the City of Wauwatosa, and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties.

How to

To sign up, start by going to vaccinate.wi.gov.

Then, you will be asked to fill out a simple questionnaire, asking questions about where you live, your occupation, risk level, COVID history and background.